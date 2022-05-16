WaPo tries to draw a direct link between Buffalo killer and GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik

“Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Or so says the Washington Post.

We’re honestly not sure how they’d know, seeing as they’re the ones who choose to live inside a garbage can.

Seriously, they’re trash. Yesterday, they tried to draw a link between the Buffalo murderer and New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik:

No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik echoed racist theory allegedly espoused by Buffalo suspect https://t.co/Ycq8KekoSC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2022

They really leaned into this narrative hard. They tweeted their article out multiple times:

The No. 3 House Republican, who ran Facebook ads parroting the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, illustrates the radical turn taken by an increasing number of Republicans. https://t.co/WIKOiyofXR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2022

The No. 3 House Republican, who ran Facebook ads parroting the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, illustrates the radical turn taken by an increasing number of Republicans. https://t.co/jSq0wGn2Ga — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2022

More from WaPo’s Marianna Sotomayor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers came under scrutiny Sunday for previously echoing the racist “great replacement” theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old who allegedly killed 10 people while targeting Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

