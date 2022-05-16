WaPo tries to draw a direct link between Buffalo killer and GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik

“Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Or so says the Washington Post.
We’re honestly not sure how they’d know, seeing as they’re the ones who choose to live inside a garbage can.
Seriously, they’re trash. Yesterday, they tried to draw a link between the Buffalo murderer and New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik:
No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik echoed racist theory allegedly espoused by Buffalo suspect https://t.co/Ycq8KekoSC
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2022
They really leaned into this narrative hard. They tweeted their article out multiple times:
The No. 3 House Republican, who ran Facebook ads parroting the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, illustrates the radical turn taken by an increasing number of Republicans. https://t.co/WIKOiyofXR
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2022
The No. 3 House Republican, who ran Facebook ads parroting the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, illustrates the radical turn taken by an increasing number of Republicans. https://t.co/jSq0wGn2Ga
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2022
More from WaPo’s Marianna Sotomayor:
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers came under scrutiny Sunday for previously echoing the racist “great replacement” theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old who allegedly killed 10 people while targeting Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The baseless conspiracy theory claims that politicians are attempting to wipe out White Americans and their influence by replacing them with non-White immigrants. The theory was cited repeatedly by 18-year-old shooting suspect Payton Gendron in an online document that appeared to have outlined his intention to carry out his planned attack in Buffalo because of its significant population of Black people.
…
While Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name, she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.
This, by the way, is exactly what Glenn Greenwald was talking about when he said that the mainstream media are taking full advantage of Big Tech making it all but impossible for the public to read the killer’s manifesto, leaving consumers of news little choice but to just accept the MSM’s narrative at face value.
What many WaPo readers will likely take away from Sotomayor’s article is that Elise Stefanik inspired the Buffalo shooter to embrace racism and act on that racism by opening fire on and killing innocent people. Never mind that in the killer’s own words, he hates Republicans and conservatives and refers to himself as “an ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist.
Yep, @EliseStefanik shares blame for the slaughter. She inspired the shooter with her racist rhetoric. And she is not sorry. https://t.co/yWg4uSWpsQ
— 🇺🇦Shannon Smith 🗳🥊🌊🇺🇦 (@chemom) May 16, 2022
Fascist republican profiteers nazi killing machine for power https://t.co/vGYvvAq7TZ
— Sharon B. #NOTMEUS (@ajgma) May 16, 2022
Republicans like @EliseStefanik have blood on their hands.
This racist rhetoric the mainstream Republican Party has adopted has NO PLACE IN AMERICA. @EliseStefanik, the only solution is your resignation.
STOP THE RACIST GOP! https://t.co/1VzPxEHnYW
— Under His Eye (@DefNotDorothy) May 16, 2022
Missiona accomplished, Washington Post. Mission accomplished, MSM.