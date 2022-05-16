Earlier, we told you about Tom Elliott’s comprehensive, must-read thread on the Buffalo shooter’s manifesto, which, contrary to the prevailing liberal media narrative, is not an ode to conservatism, Fox News, or Tucker Carlson.

In our post, we mentioned garbage person and serial assassin of conservatives’ character Talia Lavin’s piece for Rolling Stone declaring that “The Buffalo shooter isn’t a ‘lone wolf.’ He’s a mainstream Republican.”

The Buffalo shooter isn’t a “lone wolf.” He’s a mainstream Republican. https://t.co/1ZdMSWG7Gp — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 15, 2022

According to the killer’s manifesto, he was acting alone, and he most definitely does not hold “mainstream Republican” views.

Glenn Greenwald isn’t a mainstream Republican, either. Or a conservative. But he’s nonetheless absolutely had it with the mainstream media’s tiresome and toxic habit of playing fast and loose with facts in order to push anti-Republican, anti-conservative narratives.

And he’s on a righteous tear today against the mainstream media’s latest egregious malpractice:

Darrell Brooks and James Hodgkinson weren't "lone wolves." They are mainstream Democrats. My latest in Rolling Stone. https://t.co/yWn1I5VjDw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

Darrell Brooks is the guy who injured and killed people at a Waukesha Christmas parade, and James Hodgkinson was the guy who tried to assassinate Steve Scalise and other Republicans at a congressional baseball game. Once their views became known, the media very conspicuously stopped covering them. But we didn’t suggest that their views were those of mainstream Democrats, did we?

Rolling Stone is willing to announce *half of Americans* are Nazi psychopaths (including *many* who are non-white) because: 1) Lying in corporate media about liberals' enemies is not just permitted but *encouraged*. 2) Liberals need to believe all who opposes them are racists. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

Greenwald is correct about both.

That's why the entire left-liberal faction instantly united to blame the Buffalo massacre on Tucker Carlson even though a) they have no idea if the killer ever watched the show, b) he never once mentioned Carlson in his long list of influencers; c) he hated conservatism and Fox. pic.twitter.com/2npTzMXMzQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

Remember when liberals would insist it was wrong to blame radical Islamic preachers or Muslim writers who railed against US foreign policy for the violence committed by individual Muslims in the US? I remember, because I argued that for years: still do. What happened to that? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

Double standards are what happened to that.

The most-discussed document by far over the last 48 hours by the media is the Buffalo killer's manifesto. Yet once again, Big Tech has barred anyone from posting that document or even linking to it, meaning you have to rely on what media tells you — you can't read it yourself. pic.twitter.com/Pvjbtk95kr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

Without their own access to the manifesto, all the public has to go on is whatever comes out the other side when the truth is fed through the media’s filter.

The core, animating view of the NZ and Buffalo killers: there is no such thing as a non-white citizen of a "white" country. All are "invaders" who must be murdered or deported. Obviously, no mainstream conservative in US media or politics says this, so they hide the manifesto. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

For those who know the media lies constantly and wants to read the manifesto for yourselves — to see the enormous gap between what's being claimed about what it says (it's mainstream conservatism) and what it actually says — see the link here:https://t.co/Q4UMHbaZxj pic.twitter.com/7S4ARPqNdU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2022

In other words, for those who want to know the truth, don’t listen to the mainstream media’s version of it.

