Earlier, we told you about the Washington Free Beacon’s new report on the Biden administration including free crack pipes in their safe smoking kits for drug addicts. Patrick Hauf, who originally broke the story, actually looked for further hard evidence to support the claims in his February article, and he found it. Lots of it.

The White House said safe smoking kits don’t have crack pipes in them. So @FreeBeacon went out to see for our selves. The answer: Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. Read @PatrickHauf:https://t.co/QZB5SQVFos pic.twitter.com/HtAFXORHm4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 12, 2022

Back in February, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler dismissed the Free Beacon’s story, claiming that it “relied on assumptions.”

Will you be issuing a correction, @GlennKesslerWP? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2022

Apology? Link back to his original story with a big, flashy correction?

Nope, sorry. Best Glenn can manage is to tweet out the Washington Free Beacon’s new article:

Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. We Know Because We Got Them. https://t.co/8bHrAOpo1Q — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 12, 2022

Uh, thanks? We guess? Feels a bit lacking, considering how Kessler used his considerable “fact checking” platform to impugn Hauf and the Free Beacon’s reporting and integrity.

That’s him. And this is the outlet he proudly works for:

So are you going to admit that you lied? pic.twitter.com/3daVh3u7AW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2022

Don’t count on it. We’ve checked his feed and at least as of the time we published this post, there’s nothing resembling an apology or a mea culpa about this.

PAY NO ATTENTION TO WHAT I'VE SAID BEFORE!

IT MEANS NOTHING AND YOU SHOULD TOTES TRUST ME NOW DESPITE LYING LIKE A DOG BEFORE! https://t.co/RRXUbahFZe pic.twitter.com/EC22PVfHL6 — Will_Sinner – Heretic4Hire (@willsin4fun) May 12, 2022

We’ll leave you with Kessler’s current pinned tweet:

To learn more about our fact checking process, watch this video: https://t.co/dWofZ0dxgc — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 3, 2021

We’re pretty well acquainted with the Washington Post Fact Checker’s fact-checking process: it sucks.

