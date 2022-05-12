This past February, the Washington Free Beacon published a bombshell story about the Biden administration providing drug addicts with free crack pipes for “racial equity” as part of their safe smoking kits. Naturally, the White House (and their sycophantic fact-checkers) went into full-on DENIAL mode.

Psaki on @PatrickHauf's @FreeBeacon story about crack pipes: "They were never a part of the kit. It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear." pic.twitter.com/4oUBM9MQQ7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

“It was inaccurate reporting” was a lie when Jen Psaki said that, and several months later, it’s still a lie. A big, fat lie.

The White House said safe smoking kits don’t have crack pipes in them. So @FreeBeacon went out to see for our selves. The answer: Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. Read @PatrickHauf:https://t.co/QZB5SQVFos pic.twitter.com/HtAFXORHm4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 12, 2022

More from the Free Beacon’s Patrick Hauf:

Crack pipes are distributed in safe-smoking kits up and down the East Coast, raising questions about the Biden administration’s assertion that its multimillion-dollar harm reduction grant program wouldn’t funnel taxpayer dollars to drug paraphernalia. The findings are the result of Washington Free Beacon visits to five harm-reduction organizations and calls to over two dozen more. In fact, every organization we visited—facilities in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Va.—included crack pipes in the kits. … While the contents of safe-smoking kits vary from one organization to another—and while those from some organizations may not contain crack pipes—all of the organizations we visited made crack pipes as well as paraphernalia for the use of heroin, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine readily available without requiring or offering rehabilitation services, suggesting that pipes are included in many if not most of the kits distributed across the country. All of the centers we visited are run by health-focused nonprofits and government agencies—the types of groups eligible to receive funding, starting this month, from the Biden administration’s $30 million grant program. None of the organizations responded to inquiries about whether they applied for government grants. It is not clear which organizations will receive those grants, nor has the administration said how it will ensure the kits will not contain crack pipes. The Department of Health and Human Services, which will oversee the Biden grant program, declined to provide a list of groups that have applied for funding, citing “confidentiality.” The Biden administration is set to announce grant recipients on May 15.

Read the whole thing. It’s illuminating, to say the least.

Oh.

Biden admin on baby formula shortage: haha, yeah, someone's probably running point on that Biden admin on crack pipes: let us know if you need one https://t.co/3PDn76oMFH — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) May 12, 2022

Babies can’t get formula but hey, here are some crack pipes https://t.co/5gLfhu9OQp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 12, 2022

Respect their prioritahs.

And their willingness to just stand up there and BS us with easily disprovable lies.

We’re shocked — shocked, we tell you! — that the White House would lie to our faces and that the usual fact-checking suspects wouldn’t hesitate to cover for the White House lying to our faces. We’re shocked that it would fall on an outlet like the Washington Free Beacon to do the actual fact-checking that the professionals were too lazy or unwilling to do.

The thing about the Biden administration's incessant lies is how artless and clumsy they are. No clever misdirection, not even Clintonesque hair-splitting. They just point at the sky and say it's pink – and count on bogus hack media "fact checkers" to spread the lies. https://t.co/Wil3tosLMR — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 12, 2022

Can't wait for the fact-check on this — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) May 12, 2022

Something tells us you’ll have to wait for it. For a long time. Maybe if you’re lucky, they’ll append an editor’s note to their February articles without telling anyone, but let’s face it: they won’t.

cc @GlennKesslerWP, who claimed the Beacon’s original “viral article … relied on assumptions” https://t.co/bmOzvzutWz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2022

Will you be issuing a correction, @GlennKesslerWP? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2022

According to our sources, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Here was the Washington Post on this. https://t.co/J4JCzhZdSU pic.twitter.com/GS9FMyu1rX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2022

“Republicans seized.”

*Chef’s kiss*

Oh, and the @washingtonpost blew it too. Again…the @FreeBeacon did a better job actually reporting the facts than the Post did…again. This drives liberals nuts. https://t.co/W2RGzyphe9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 12, 2022

It does drive liberals nuts. Too bad it doesn’t also drive them to do their damn jobs for a change.

Lol, that fact checking Democrats is basically just asking them and taking them at their word. — John Locke (@jlocke613) May 12, 2022

Basically, yeah.

