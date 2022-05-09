Over the weekend, the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group, was vandalized with graffiti and destroyed by a fire. Outlets like Politico and the Associated Press are still trying to figure out how something like that could’ve happened. With any luck, it’ll come to them eventually.

In the meantime, at least Wisconsin Family Action and other pro-life activists can rest assured in knowing that Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes is taking this matter very, very seriously:

Very weird statement from Madison Police Chief on the burning of a pro-life clinic (apparently by abortion activists): "The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/41sDuYdUlv — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 9, 2022

Oh. That certainly is quite a statement.

“It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted.” We’re probably just being cynical when we wonder why Chief Barnes decided to go with that particular phrasing.

Is that the same thing as "A lot of passion"? https://t.co/fmgtcaIH81 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 9, 2022

Should we ask Jen Psaki? Nah. She’ll just try to give us another tap-dancing routine.

We weren’t impressed with Jen’s pathetic walkback attempt this morning, and we’re not terribly impressed with Chief Barnes’ statement, either.

“We will find and prosecute” is missing from this — Brian Skinner (@Rushlimbang) May 9, 2022

Very conspicuously missing.

If you did this arson or are thinking of attacking a pro-life group in Madison does this statement make you think that the police there are going to hold you accountable? This reads like a not very subtle invitation for more attacks on pro-life groups. https://t.co/FIBQK2E8pc — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) May 9, 2022

It kinda does, actually. We find it very difficult to believe that if it had been the office of an LGBTQ advocacy organization or a teacher’s union (or Planned Parenthood!) that Chief Barnes’ statement would’ve been so flaccid.

The police equivocating about arson is the collapse of civil society. https://t.co/pzrrqdKTxZ — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 9, 2022

