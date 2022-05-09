Over the weekend, the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group, was vandalized with graffiti and destroyed by a fire. Outlets like Politico and the Associated Press are still trying to figure out how something like that could’ve happened. With any luck, it’ll come to them eventually.

In the meantime, at least Wisconsin Family Action and other pro-life activists can rest assured in knowing that Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes is taking this matter very, very seriously:

Oh. That certainly is quite a statement.

“It appears a  specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted.” We’re probably just being cynical when we wonder why Chief Barnes decided to go with that particular phrasing.

Should we ask Jen Psaki? Nah. She’ll just try to give us another tap-dancing routine.

We weren’t impressed with Jen’s pathetic walkback attempt this morning, and we’re not terribly impressed with Chief Barnes’ statement, either.

Very conspicuously missing.

It kinda does, actually. We find it very difficult to believe that if it had been the office of an LGBTQ advocacy organization or a teacher’s union (or Planned Parenthood!) that Chief Barnes’ statement would’ve been so flaccid.

