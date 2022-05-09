In case you missed it, over the weekend, there was a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison, Wisconsin:

Upon further investigation, MPD was able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response.

Graffiti was also found at the scene.

…

The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312″.

Wisconsin Family Action is an anti-abortion and pro-life organization but president Julaine Appling said she never thought those who oppose their views would take things this far.

”We’ve done nothing to warrant this,” Appling said. “Nothing to warrant a direct threat because of our position on life.”

Appling said she does not feel safe at the office anymore and she’s worried about her pro-life friends as abortion uncertainty continues in Wisconsin and the entire United States.