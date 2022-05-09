In case you missed it, over the weekend, there was a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison, Wisconsin:
Upon further investigation, MPD was able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response.
Graffiti was also found at the scene.
The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312″.
Wisconsin Family Action is an anti-abortion and pro-life organization but president Julaine Appling said she never thought those who oppose their views would take things this far.
”We’ve done nothing to warrant this,” Appling said. “Nothing to warrant a direct threat because of our position on life.”
Appling said she does not feel safe at the office anymore and she’s worried about her pro-life friends as abortion uncertainty continues in Wisconsin and the entire United States.
I fully reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support the investigation by law enforcement to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. https://t.co/ytcO7Esn7p
Thank goodness that no one was hurt. That means the media can focus on the important stuff, like how a pro-life group’s office spontaneously combusts.
“A fire broke out” ??
What on earth is this spin? A pro-life group’s HQ was lit on fire and vandalized but @playbookdc writes it up as if a fire spontaneously happened.
This is why people don’t trust the media. pic.twitter.com/OUwCW8LDOB
“A fire broke out.”
Criminals vandalized a pro-life organization in Wisconsin. Politico says “a fire broke out.” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/nukSSiLPEo
Quite shameful.
Also an ‘anti-abortion’ group not a pro-life group.
Oh, you noticed that, too?
The Associated Press apparently preferred that wording as well:
This is embarrassing from the Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/VjNd84cVdO
Crazy how a fire just broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found! At an “anti-abortion group’s” office!
“Molotov cocktails were found” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
What are the odds?
“found”.. how’d that get there??! https://t.co/rh4pW39gnU
"where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found." Beyond parody. https://t.co/UQluNgyVkd
What are the chances of striking an office where a molotov cocktail was found? https://t.co/HCA940mFDT
The passive voice is really something. https://t.co/ql3SuhfC9R
Incredible use of passive voice. The AP is masterful in its ability to turn an act of terrorism into a victimless crime. https://t.co/z2Td4fdwso
Yep. You’ve gotta hand it to them. When they commit, they really commit.
If this happened to a PPHood facility, headline would be “White Nationalist, under the orders of Trump, launched a plan coordinated attack destroy the facilities and sending a message, “ We’re coming for you”” https://t.co/DrWQpy38Hr
— LeonColeman (@LeonLeoParty) May 9, 2022
