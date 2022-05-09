Politico, AP report on apparent spontaneous combustion of Madison pro-life group’s office, where graffiti and a Molotov cocktail were found

Posted at 10:52 am on May 9, 2022 by Sarah D

In case you missed it, over the weekend, there was a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison, Wisconsin:

Upon further investigation, MPD was able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response.

Graffiti was also found at the scene.

The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312″.

Wisconsin Family Action is an anti-abortion and pro-life organization but president Julaine Appling said she never thought those who oppose their views would take things this far.

”We’ve done nothing to warrant this,” Appling said. “Nothing to warrant a direct threat because of our position on life.”

Appling said she does not feel safe at the office anymore and she’s worried about her pro-life friends as abortion uncertainty continues in Wisconsin and the entire United States.

Thank goodness that no one was hurt. That means the media can focus on the important stuff, like how a pro-life group’s office spontaneously combusts.

“A fire broke out.”

Quite shameful.

Oh, you noticed that, too?

The Associated Press apparently preferred that wording as well:

Crazy how a fire just broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found! At an “anti-abortion group’s” office!

What are the odds?

Amazing.

Yep. You’ve gotta hand it to them. When they commit, they really commit.

Without a doubt.

