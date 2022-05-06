Recently, we learned that some new fencing would be going up around the Supreme Court. Tall, non-scalable fencing:

Tall, non-scalable fencing about to go up around Supreme Court. Crews are starting on the back end. There are just a few protesters in front of the court right now. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/25SpaGOjsC — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2022

These are the sorts of measures you’d expect to be taken in anticipation of some pretty bad stuff going down.

Law enforcement officials brace for potential violence around SCOTUS draft opinion https://t.co/Ncc1rKeglC — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2022

CNN definitely understands the need to brace for potential violence. After all, those crazy right-wingers are nothing if not violent and unpredictable:

CNN: Law enforcement bracing for violence from “far right” following Alito opinion. “They’re closely monitoring social media chatter that suggests there’s a potential for violence against abortion clinic providers, abortion clinic staff, members of the Judiciary" pic.twitter.com/ntAsjLCnfR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2022

You’ve also gotta love how Jim Sciutto and Whitney Wild were both able to casually slip in references to January 6. Now that’s Real Journalism, Mr. President!

Way to put Facts First™, CNN.

Ah right that's why fencing went up around the actual SCOTUS building. https://t.co/CVj1IiPYWH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2022

Right, that's why the Supreme Court Building has been walled off. https://t.co/N9HG1mCTbl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 6, 2022

Yes. Exactly why.

Mmm-hmm.

The logic is flawless. https://t.co/DKinctvySb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 6, 2022

CNN certainly thinks it’s flawless. And why shouldn’t they? It’s the same logic they use at MSNBC, the New York TImes, the Washington Post … CNN’s in the most illustrious company.

Which is why fences are up at the Supreme Court. We have morphed into living in “1984”. https://t.co/nsrkLdOXbH — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 6, 2022

War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.

Far Left is far Right.

Ah yes. The BLM linked group putting the addresses of six Supreme Court Justices and their families up on a map for harassment is totally coming from the right. Ridiculous. https://t.co/kp1mGedks6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 6, 2022

The far right? @CNN has got to be kidding. https://t.co/zeGUNceanp — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) May 6, 2022

They’re not kidding. They’re 100% serious. They know that it’s not the “far Right” who’s threatening violence over this, and they’re content to lie through their teeth because their job stopped being journalism a long time ago. These days, they’re dedicated Democratic and liberal propagandists and nothing more.

Uhhh….. Do the viewers actually believe this? They KNOW it's the Left who will riot and burn things. Unbelievable state propaganda. https://t.co/LeoC0lTduK — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) May 6, 2022

Right on schedule the donkeys in the media are out to spin what is about to happen just like they spun the riots and destruction of private property https://t.co/8kaVrZNP5a — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) May 6, 2022

They think you’re dumb https://t.co/c6XZzsq8Wa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 6, 2022

They’re counting on it. And make no mistake: there are people out there who will swallow this narrative without a second thought, even as they ready their own torches and pitchforks to storm SCOTUS.

CNN's logic here is that the side who prevails in the decision will go out and start riots. This is a tacit threat to the court and nothing more — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2022

Tacit threat … passion … tomayto, tomahto.

***

Update:

St. Peter’s on Capitol Hill alerted parishioners to a credible threat of protestors disrupting mass this weekend —> pic.twitter.com/nSXUsoJaSM — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 6, 2022

Huh, CNN forgot to mention that one. https://t.co/ht95nywv08 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2022

Go figure.

Hard news operation going great there. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2022

