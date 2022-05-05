In anticipation of another round of mostly-peaceful protests no doubt, officials in D.C. are adding new fencing around the Supreme Court:

This is “tall, non-scalable” fencing:

Trending

Fortress D.C. is back, baby:

It’s not a good look:

This new fencing is similar to the fencing that was put up around the U.S. Capitol:

We’ll put a marker down now and guess that any libs who scale the fence will not be treated as insurrectionists and such.

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway puts Mitt Romney on notice over ‘Democrat-supported’ Evan McMullin’s evolved stance on overturning Roe v. Wade

Former objective CBS abortion access reporter Kate Smith extends ‘a big, hearty ‘f*ck you’ to everyone who’ didn’t believe her warnings about Roe

‘Truly reprehensible’: Here’s another ‘conservative case for not overturning Roe v. Wade’

CNBC: Major companies, including Disney, ‘keep largely silent’ on Roe v. Wade decision draft leak ‘outrage’

Rep. Eric Swalwell thinks law clerk guessed to have leaked Roe v. Wade draft has a strong defamation case

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: SCOTUS

Recommended Twitchy Video