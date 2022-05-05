In anticipation of another round of mostly-peaceful protests no doubt, officials in D.C. are adding new fencing around the Supreme Court:

Changing of the fence starting at Supreme Court. Smaller barriers coming down. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/azSB25039P — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2022

This is “tall, non-scalable” fencing:

Tall, non-scalable fencing about to go up around Supreme Court. Crews are starting on the back end. There are just a few protesters in front of the court right now. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/25SpaGOjsC — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2022

Fortress D.C. is back, baby:

Up it goes pic.twitter.com/8lXL3tRQjf — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2022

It’s not a good look:

Supreme Court building, closed to the public for 2+ years, now being fenced off. https://t.co/EvjNKzsOuE — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) May 5, 2022

This new fencing is similar to the fencing that was put up around the U.S. Capitol:

NOW: non-scalable fencing goes up around Supreme Court. Deja vu to the two times I’ve been out here when it went up around the Capitol. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/V8aYM9Zebw — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2022

We’ll put a marker down now and guess that any libs who scale the fence will not be treated as insurrectionists and such.

***

