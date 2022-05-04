It was a sad, tragic day at CBS News when celebrated “abortion access” reporter Kate Smith left the respected field of journalism in order to become a respected voice for reproductive rights.

The silver lining in her departure, though, is that she landed on her feet, in the hallowed, bloodstained halls of Planned Parenthood, where she now serves as the baby murder mill’s senior director of news content.

Where she is free to shout from the rooftops what she could only be subtle about in her reporter days:

We weren’t overreacting, we were reacting to what they were telling us they were going to do. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 3, 2022

This isn’t a “told ya so” tweet. This is a “you better listen when I tell you that birth control and virtually everything else is next” tweet. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 3, 2022

Narrator: Birth control and virtually everything were not next. In fact, it’s worth issuing yet another reminder that it’s Republicans who have repeatedly tried to make birth control more widely and easily accessible as over-the-counter while the Democratic Party in tandem with Planned Parenthood has fought tooth and nail against it.

Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she thought IVF was constitutional during her confirmation hearings. She refused to say whether Griswold v CT was correctly decided. These aren’t hypotheticals. Your rights are on the line. NOW. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 3, 2022

Kate Smith, your reputation is on the line. NOW. As is your entire journalistic career. Because it’s clear that you had absolutely zero business being tasked with honestly reporting on the abortion debate.

Just as a reminder, until recently this person had a job covering abortion full-time or a major news network –> https://t.co/BRXPjvEmwe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 4, 2022

Just remember, this person was an OBJECTIVE NEWS REPORTER AT CBS NEWS COVERING ABORTION https://t.co/7QYEDneiTq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 4, 2022

At the time of ACB's confirmation, Kate Smith was employed by CBS News under the pretext of being an objective journalist. Weird. https://t.co/aF3a6Oqjwq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2022

And the public’s trust in the media continues to plummet. Weird.

