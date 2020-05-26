As you might know, CBS News has a reporter dedicated to the “abortion access” beat, according to her Twitter bio. It’s Kate Smith; we recently covered her when she asked, “Can you blame them?” after noting the frustration in the voices of Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagan while hearing a case about birth control coverage. “Two months ago they heard a case that would effectively gut Roe v Wade,” Smith continued; “Today they’re hearing a case that could strip hundreds of thousands of women of their birth control coverage.”

We don’t suppose CBS News has a reporter dedicated to pro-life issues? No?

Now Smith is revisiting her first big scoop: the last abortion provider in Missouri losing its license. Missouri’s health department announced in 2019 that it was not going to renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis’s license to perform abortions, which was set to expire on May 31. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had claimed there were “deficiencies” that the clinic refused to correct.

A year ago today was my first *big* scoop on the abortion access beat: the license for Missouri's last remaining abortion provider was in jeopardy, & the state could become the first w/o a clinic that provides the procedure. We're still waiting for a decision on the license. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 26, 2020

As always, important to note that during this year-long battle over the license, abortion access in Missouri has not been interrupted. However, nearly all Planned Parenthood patients now opt to go to the organization's new facility across the border in Illinois. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 26, 2020

Here's the story that kicked off what's become a year-long battle over Planned Parenthood St. Louis's license to provide abortions.https://t.co/XAJDbnngIW — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 26, 2020

It's a good excuse to re-up this piece I helped produce — a first-hand look at what it's like to get an abortion in a state that heavily restricts access to the procedure. It's a rare look at how abortion regulations actually impact patients.https://t.co/VdEQcJXdvP — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 26, 2020

How about a rare first-hand look at what it’s like to be aborted? Show that on the CBS Evening News sometime if it’s such a wonderful thing.

Why does CBS employ an abortion cheerleader? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 26, 2020

A year later and we're still waiting for @CBSNews to explain why they have an abortion enthusiast reporting on it. https://t.co/kml3NIKXhh — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 26, 2020

You are not an objective reporter. You are a propagandist for Planned Parenthood. — conservativeleafsfan (@conservleafsfan) May 26, 2020

You need to describe yourself as a cheerleader for baby killing as opposed to covering “abortion access.” — EJ ✝️🇺🇸 (@EsqDeplorable) May 26, 2020

The abortion access beat? Wow, that's quite a ghoulish career you've carved out for yourself and your soul. — Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) May 26, 2020

Ironic that a private company that receives 500 million dollars a year in govt subsidies needs its very own "beat" and sycophantic "reporters" to cover said "beat." — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) May 26, 2020

Kate, will you at least pretend to have a neutral opinion on this matter Vs. your overt display of carrying water for the abortion industry? @CBSNews — Merchant of Grain 👣 (@grind_the_grist) May 26, 2020

The real scoop is how the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic injured women repeatedly in botched abortions, failed health inspections and STILL got to continue operating. We're still waiting on some accountability. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 26, 2020

Do they wear masks during an abortion? You know, just one life. Protect the baby and all. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) May 26, 2020

I hope they wear masks so the baby parts don’t get COVID. — Text Joe 330…Who Stopped… (@TakeJapper1) May 26, 2020

You and your network are nonessential. — Unpersoned Metal Kitty Power (@MetalKittyPower) May 26, 2020

Praying it has its license revoked! — Patrick (@PMC713) May 26, 2020

Why did Missouri want to deny that clinic a license anyway? Just because they’re misogynistic pro-life nuts, or was there some other reason we’re not seeing in the tweets?

Related: