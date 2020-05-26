As you might know, CBS News has a reporter dedicated to the “abortion access” beat, according to her Twitter bio. It’s Kate Smith; we recently covered her when she asked, “Can you blame them?” after noting the frustration in the voices of Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagan while hearing a case about birth control coverage. “Two months ago they heard a case that would effectively gut Roe v Wade,” Smith continued; “Today they’re hearing a case that could strip hundreds of thousands of women of their birth control coverage.”

We don’t suppose CBS News has a reporter dedicated to pro-life issues? No?

Now Smith is revisiting her first big scoop: the last abortion provider in Missouri losing its license. Missouri’s health department announced in 2019 that it was not going to renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis’s license to perform abortions, which was set to expire on May 31. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had claimed there were “deficiencies” that the clinic refused to correct.

How about a rare first-hand look at what it’s like to be aborted? Show that on the CBS Evening News sometime if it’s such a wonderful thing.

Why did Missouri want to deny that clinic a license anyway? Just because they’re misogynistic pro-life nuts, or was there some other reason we’re not seeing in the tweets?

