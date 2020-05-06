As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday concerning the Trump administration’s rollback of Obamacare rules requiring employers to provide free birth control coverage for employees.
Kate Smith is CBS News’ reporter covering “abortion access,” and she can hear the frustration in the female justice’s voices (not to mention a toilet flush as well).
Listening to today's SCOTUS hearing on birth control coverage, the exasperation in Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan's voice justices is clear.
You can hear their frustration with the Government's arguments allowing companies to deny employees birth control coverage.
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020
Sounds from Smith’s follow-up tweet that she’s feeling some frustration herself:
Can you blame them?
Two months ago they heard a case that would effectively gut Roe v Wade.
Today they're hearing a case that could strip hundreds of thousands of women of their birth control coverage.
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020
Yes, I can blame them.
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 6, 2020
Can you tell us what company they're talking about by chance, might mean something.
— SanctumOfficium (@BlackGuelph) May 6, 2020
Nuns. The government is suing nuns.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020
Totally straightforward take from a CBS reporter here. On Planet Earth, the plaintiffs are a group of nuns who are currently caring for disadvantaged patients in coronavirus-struck nursing homes. https://t.co/EV86PrJIq4
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 6, 2020
Just want to point out that the women you've declared to be enemies of the state are nuns who ensure the elderly poor die in dignity and surrounded by love. 👇 pic.twitter.com/piim914jOC
— Papist in NOVA (@nova_papist) May 6, 2020
She sounds impartial. Solid journalism.
— Honey Ball (@HoneyBall1967) May 6, 2020
Totally straightforward take from a CBS reporter here.
You misspelled "partisan propagandist" as "reporter." It's a common spelling error.
— CableRocks (@Cable_Rocks) May 6, 2020
LOL you’re not a reporter Kate. You’re an activist. Utterly shameful.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 6, 2020
#Journalism
Activists w/ a byline https://t.co/M6NJ2DTupP
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 6, 2020
According to this CBS News "reporter:"
Louisiana protecting women by ensuring abortionists have admitting privileges is an effort to "gut Roe."
The Little Sisters of the Poor not wanting to pay for abortifacients is an effort to "strip hundreds of thousands of coverage." https://t.co/fSHaEkRP1A
— Billy Valentine (@valentinebilly) May 6, 2020
Hundreds of thousands of women work for Little Sisters of the Poor? 🙄!
I miss the good old days when reporters pretended to be unbiased and objective. https://t.co/Eu48jtXjTI
— lisa_studiom80 (@lisa_studiom80) May 6, 2020
Yep, that’s the ticket. Today’s extremely unbiased “abortion access” coverage from @CBSNews https://t.co/0cF7Tvi9g2
— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 6, 2020
Smug, condescending, sanctimonious, closed-minded elites are the worst.
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) May 6, 2020
No, in case you were wondering, this is not how actual reporters sound. https://t.co/ijMPDTAS2D
— Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) May 6, 2020
Just make up the story you want people to see
— MR. (@mramerica69) May 6, 2020
Your coverage has absolutely no basis in reality to what is actually going on there
— BryCastic Guy (@BryGuy59er) May 6, 2020
Just here for the ratio …. and the clear display of news bias …..
— Frank Silva (@amityfranksilva) May 6, 2020
Some neutral journalistic reporting right there. 🙄
— NW Rambler (@iamgregk) May 6, 2020
This is definitely an unbiased, non-partial, down the middle take by a @CBSNews reporter. https://t.co/EsSHYmzCsU
— COVIDFREE (@Jaihawkk) May 6, 2020
Your inherent bias is oozing out.
— Pierce (@P1_Pierce) May 6, 2020
Gosh. Those poor judges.
— Hooch (@barrelproven) May 6, 2020
https://t.co/eNr7JJ223M pic.twitter.com/0l34pifikX
— Kal (@kkrz1211) May 6, 2020
You know they choose which cases to hear, right?
— Michael A. Lewis (@MichaelALewis73) May 6, 2020
All three judges are activists. So, of course they're frustrated.
Plus, it's their comrades that keep rejecting OTC birth control measurements time & time again. https://t.co/Fijd3tuNow
— Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) May 6, 2020
The horror. If nuns who care for the destitute are allowed to exercise their Constitutional rights, this country is doomed.
— The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) May 6, 2020
Birth control is effectively free, if you will bother to shop around. And nobody is making anyone continue working for an employer with health insurance that doesn’t meet their needs. But why be honest when you can get some mileage out of a story?
— JuliaA (@JuliaGATX) May 6, 2020
Forcing nuns to pay for birth control now that's what the Constitution is all about, yo!
Could you be any more pretentious if you tried?
— Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) May 6, 2020
Does CBS News have any reporters who aren’t so biased who could cover the Supreme Court? Do they have a reporter dedicated to covering pro-life issues like they have one on the abortion access beat?
