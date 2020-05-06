As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday concerning the Trump administration’s rollback of Obamacare rules requiring employers to provide free birth control coverage for employees.

Kate Smith is CBS News’ reporter covering “abortion access,” and she can hear the frustration in the female justice’s voices (not to mention a toilet flush as well).

Sounds from Smith’s follow-up tweet that she’s feeling some frustration herself:

Does CBS News have any reporters who aren’t so biased who could cover the Supreme Court? Do they have a reporter dedicated to covering pro-life issues like they have one on the abortion access beat?

