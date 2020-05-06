As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday concerning the Trump administration’s rollback of Obamacare rules requiring employers to provide free birth control coverage for employees.

Kate Smith is CBS News’ reporter covering “abortion access,” and she can hear the frustration in the female justice’s voices (not to mention a toilet flush as well).

Listening to today's SCOTUS hearing on birth control coverage, the exasperation in Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan's voice justices is clear. You can hear their frustration with the Government's arguments allowing companies to deny employees birth control coverage. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020

Sounds from Smith’s follow-up tweet that she’s feeling some frustration herself:

Can you blame them? Two months ago they heard a case that would effectively gut Roe v Wade. Today they're hearing a case that could strip hundreds of thousands of women of their birth control coverage. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020

Yes, I can blame them. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 6, 2020

Can you tell us what company they're talking about by chance, might mean something. — SanctumOfficium (@BlackGuelph) May 6, 2020

Nuns. The government is suing nuns. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

Totally straightforward take from a CBS reporter here. On Planet Earth, the plaintiffs are a group of nuns who are currently caring for disadvantaged patients in coronavirus-struck nursing homes. https://t.co/EV86PrJIq4 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 6, 2020

Just want to point out that the women you've declared to be enemies of the state are nuns who ensure the elderly poor die in dignity and surrounded by love. 👇 pic.twitter.com/piim914jOC — Papist in NOVA (@nova_papist) May 6, 2020

She sounds impartial. Solid journalism. — Honey Ball (@HoneyBall1967) May 6, 2020

Totally straightforward take from a CBS reporter here. You misspelled "partisan propagandist" as "reporter." It's a common spelling error. — CableRocks (@Cable_Rocks) May 6, 2020

LOL you’re not a reporter Kate. You’re an activist. Utterly shameful. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 6, 2020

According to this CBS News "reporter:" Louisiana protecting women by ensuring abortionists have admitting privileges is an effort to "gut Roe." The Little Sisters of the Poor not wanting to pay for abortifacients is an effort to "strip hundreds of thousands of coverage." https://t.co/fSHaEkRP1A — Billy Valentine (@valentinebilly) May 6, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of women work for Little Sisters of the Poor? 🙄!

I miss the good old days when reporters pretended to be unbiased and objective. https://t.co/Eu48jtXjTI — lisa_studiom80 (@lisa_studiom80) May 6, 2020

Smug, condescending, sanctimonious, closed-minded elites are the worst. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) May 6, 2020

No, in case you were wondering, this is not how actual reporters sound. https://t.co/ijMPDTAS2D — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) May 6, 2020

Just make up the story you want people to see — MR. (@mramerica69) May 6, 2020

Your coverage has absolutely no basis in reality to what is actually going on there — BryCastic Guy (@BryGuy59er) May 6, 2020

Just here for the ratio …. and the clear display of news bias ….. — Frank Silva (@amityfranksilva) May 6, 2020

Some neutral journalistic reporting right there. 🙄 — NW Rambler (@iamgregk) May 6, 2020

This is definitely an unbiased, non-partial, down the middle take by a @CBSNews reporter. https://t.co/EsSHYmzCsU — COVIDFREE (@Jaihawkk) May 6, 2020

Your inherent bias is oozing out. — Pierce (@P1_Pierce) May 6, 2020

Gosh. Those poor judges. — Hooch (@barrelproven) May 6, 2020

You know they choose which cases to hear, right? — Michael A. Lewis (@MichaelALewis73) May 6, 2020

All three judges are activists. So, of course they're frustrated. Plus, it's their comrades that keep rejecting OTC birth control measurements time & time again. https://t.co/Fijd3tuNow — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) May 6, 2020

The horror. If nuns who care for the destitute are allowed to exercise their Constitutional rights, this country is doomed. — The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) May 6, 2020

Birth control is effectively free, if you will bother to shop around. And nobody is making anyone continue working for an employer with health insurance that doesn’t meet their needs. But why be honest when you can get some mileage out of a story? — JuliaA (@JuliaGATX) May 6, 2020

Forcing nuns to pay for birth control now that's what the Constitution is all about, yo! Could you be any more pretentious if you tried? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) May 6, 2020

Does CBS News have any reporters who aren’t so biased who could cover the Supreme Court? Do they have a reporter dedicated to covering pro-life issues like they have one on the abortion access beat?

Related: