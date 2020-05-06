The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today concerning the Trump administration’s rollback of Obamacare rules requiring employers to provide free birth control coverage for employees.

Absurd that in 2020, during a global public health crisis, we are still fighting before SCOTUS to prevent employers from denying access to contraception. Contraception is critical to our health, economic security & bodily autonomy. Period. #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/L4NmZmxnLq — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) May 6, 2020

The horror of expecting women to have enough bodily autonomy to pay for their own birth control! Actor Bradley Whitford, who was on “The West Wing” and is therefore a policy expert, for one, can’t believe we’re even debating this: