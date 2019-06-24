It looked there for a while that there would be no abortion clinic in Missouri, but a judge on Friday granted Planned Parenthood an injunction that will keep the clinic operating until he makes a final decision, one he calls “one of the most difficult of his career.”

Missouri’s health department announced earlier this year that it was not going to renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis’s license to perform abortions, which was set to expire on May 31.

BREAKING: Missouri's health department will not renew the last remaining clinic's license to perform abortions, Planned Parenthood tells CBS News https://t.co/QVdeLOEvtt pic.twitter.com/IzvKGq2m7b — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 21, 2019

We know that men aren’t supposed to have any say on women’s “reproductive health” decisions, but JudgeÂ Michael Stelzer is keeping the clinic open for now and keep on performing abortions.

Missouri judge rules the stateâ€™s only abortion clinic can remain open for at least five more days https://t.co/mRrsNnFrmF pic.twitter.com/ge6dxYdACA — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) June 24, 2019

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had claimed there were “deficiencies” that the clinic refused to correct. And even now, with the injunction in place, workers are refusing to perform two pelvic exams, one during the initial consultation 72 hours before the abortion â€” Planned Parenthood called the requirement for a second pelvic exam “unethical.” Hey, a woman might change her mind inside that time.

Remember, this clinic lost its license due to unsanitary conditions. Not to mention, they've had 70+ calls to 911 in the past ten years because of botched abortions, etc. PP's motto "care, no matter what" really means "abortion, at any cost." https://t.co/IvXCJmkDzD — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 24, 2019

Pro-life group Live Action said at the end of April that the clinic sent its 72nd patient in 10 years to the hospital. In addition, a Missouri Senate review of the clinic revealed “serious gaps” in the record of what became of fetal tissue from aborted babies and noted that Planned Parenthood’s pathologist “refused to testify to his activities â€” choosing instead to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.”

Planned Parenthood hasn’t shown any signs of opening up, either. Reuters reports:

State officials have said one of their conditions for renewing the clinicâ€™s license was to be allowed to interview several physicians who were involved in what they said were multiple life-threatening abortions at the clinic. Planned Parenthood officials have said they do not directly employ all the clinicâ€™s staff and cannot force certain health workers to give interviews.

But safe, legal, and rare, right?

Last minute sale on baby killing.

"911 what is your emergency?" We tried to kill a baby and it's still alive. pic.twitter.com/Ncv6s4JE6x — Federalist MusketðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Patriot_Musket) June 24, 2019

"I won't get my Lambo!" ðŸ˜©

"OMG please hurry, my bonus quota resets in 24 hours!"

Is that all they do? Just abortions? They make it sound like abortions are just a small part of their womanâ€™s healthcare business. — JDubbs (@dubbs0624) June 24, 2019

They do make it sound that way, don’t they? In January, though, Planned Parenthood’s new president, Dr. Leana Wen, admitted to BuzzFeed that “our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care.”

It'd be great if someone came up with a birth control device, for women or men. Geez, the science must be out there somewhere. — GeezerðŸŒ¸Woman (@voguelaurel) June 24, 2019

