It looked there for a while that there would be no abortion clinic in Missouri, but a judge on Friday granted Planned Parenthood an injunction that will keep the clinic operating until he makes a final decision, one he calls “one of the most difficult of his career.”

Missouri’s health department announced earlier this year that it was not going to renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis’s license to perform abortions, which was set to expire on May 31.

We know that men aren’t supposed to have any say on women’s “reproductive health” decisions, but JudgeÂ Michael Stelzer is keeping the clinic open for now and keep on performing abortions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had claimed there were “deficiencies” that the clinic refused to correct. And even now, with the injunction in place, workers are refusing to perform two pelvic exams, one during the initial consultation 72 hours before the abortion â€” Planned Parenthood called the requirement for a second pelvic exam “unethical.” Hey, a woman might change her mind inside that time.

Pro-life group Live Action said at the end of April that the clinic sent its 72nd patient in 10 years to the hospital. In addition, a Missouri Senate review of the clinic revealed “serious gaps” in the record of what became of fetal tissue from aborted babies and noted that Planned Parenthood’s pathologist “refused to testify to his activities â€” choosing instead to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.”

Planned Parenthood hasn’t shown any signs of opening up, either. Reuters reports:

State officials have said one of their conditions for renewing the clinicâ€™s license was to be allowed to interview several physicians who were involved in what they said were multiple life-threatening abortions at the clinic.

Planned Parenthood officials have said they do not directly employ all the clinicâ€™s staff and cannot force certain health workers to give interviews.

But safe, legal, and rare, right?

They do make it sound that way, don’t they? In January, though, Planned Parenthood’s new president, Dr. Leana Wen, admitted to BuzzFeed that “our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care.”

