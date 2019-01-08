For some reason, despite their status as a bona fide butcher of unborn babies, Planned Parenthood still likes to pretend that women’s health is their bread and butter. Which is why it’s actually kind of refreshing for their new president Dr. Leana Wen to admit the truth.

Here’s what she tweeted in response to a BuzzFeed article headlined “Planned Parenthood’s New President Wants To Focus On Nonabortion Health Care”:

You heard her, folks.

In case it wasn’t clear before that our tax dollars are funding the systematic murder of the unborn, this ought to put any remaining doubt to rest once and for all.

