For some reason, despite their status as a bona fide butcher of unborn babies, Planned Parenthood still likes to pretend that women’s health is their bread and butter. Which is why it’s actually kind of refreshing for their new president Dr. Leana Wen to admit the truth.

Here’s what she tweeted in response to a BuzzFeed article headlined “Planned Parenthood’s New President Wants To Focus On Nonabortion Health Care”:

I am always happy to do interviews, but these headlines completely misconstrue my vision for Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/Bt06dpUoqZ — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 8, 2019

First, our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight – it’s a fundamental human right and women’s lives are at stake. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 8, 2019

You heard her, folks.

Planned Parenthood: abortion is 3 percent of what we do Also Planned Parenthood: https://t.co/siwspkOJa7 — Kate Scanlon (@kgscanlon) January 8, 2019

Pretty high-falutin' way to describe a purported three-percent of your business. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) January 8, 2019

So, you’re saying that abortions are in fact much much much more than 3% of what @PPFA does, contrary to your previous statements, that suggest abortions are “at the bottom of the list of services offered”. Hm. — Spank Underwood (@SpankUnderwood) January 8, 2019

I was told that abortion is only 3% of what PP does. Now it’s your first, core mission? Refreshing honesty. — Cody (@Mr_CodyG) January 8, 2019

I give you credit for saying abortion is core mission of PP, and NOT bogus claims of mammograms and the like. — Paul A. Hacker (@paulatcvs) January 8, 2019

In case it wasn’t clear before that our tax dollars are funding the systematic murder of the unborn, this ought to put any remaining doubt to rest once and for all.

With this admission, all federal dollars should be removed from this org. Regardless of where one falls on what everyone must admit is an intensely personal and sensitive issue, taking money from those who oppose abortion and giving it to providers is not what this country is. — bodogblog (@bodogblog) January 8, 2019