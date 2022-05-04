David Hogg may be a Hahvahd boy, but if you can believe it, there are still some things that even he can’t understand. Things, everywhere, like, such as, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts calling for an investigation into the leak revealing SCOTUS’ apparent intent to issue a ruling that would effectively do away with Roe v. Wade.

Try as he may, poor David just can’t wrap his head around this puzzler:

So let me get this straight- one leak from the SCOTUS and the marshal is called in to investigate by Chief Justice Roberts but a sitting justice's wife literally plotted to overthrow the government and no investigation? Interesting. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 4, 2022

So let him get this straight.

We’d actually love to let him get it straight. But his brain just won’t let him.

This is a good point https://t.co/NB8yBDCQ4O — Robin Jester Wootton (@JesterWootton) May 4, 2022

It’s not a good point, though. Not even a passably OK point. It’s just silly.

GorT: So 20+ text messages urging Meadows not to concede the election == "literally plott[ing] to overthrow the government" ?? Do you believe that all spouses of federal gov't officials should be subject to this kind of scrutiny? https://t.co/OkntvqTjqs — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 4, 2022

David Hogg is upset that we do not punish men for the behavior of their wives. I can only assume he is also interested in repealing the 19th. https://t.co/T3OSQHGCwU — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) May 4, 2022

David really has to stop letting his cis-man privilege get the best of him.

"Literally" doesn't mean what you think it does. https://t.co/TkMYne3eiN — Maybe I'm Amazed (@LSNortheast) May 4, 2022

“Literally” is far from the only word whose meaning David Hogg is unfamiliar with.

This is a Harvard student. https://t.co/xYsh08fZrZ — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) May 4, 2022

Your kid didn't get into Harvard, but this guy did. https://t.co/RjIEPCNrGK — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) May 4, 2022

Looks like your kid came out ahead.

When a lib says, "Let me get this straight," you can be sure he hasn't. https://t.co/7wuFV8YPKE — Learning to code (@jtLOL) May 4, 2022

So you don't understand any of this. https://t.co/qt21cTi6cT — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 4, 2022

David must hear that a lot. And he’s going to hear it a lot more during the course of his life.

