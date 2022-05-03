Apparently last night was a pretty rough one for David Hogg. We have no idea what he actually tweeted, but based on these tweets, we assume that the deleted material was chock-full of David sounding off without being considerate enough to check his privilege first:

I just took down all the tweets I just posted. Thank you to my friends who called me in. As a cis man it is not my place to speak right now and I let my anger get the best of me. I am sorry. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 3, 2022

Out of respect for said friends and all people impacted by this decision I will be offline for a bit to not take up any more space on your timeline. Goodnight. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 3, 2022

For those concerned, it didn’t take him very long to go back to taking up space on our timelines. Poor guy can’t help but take up space. It’s kind of his thing.

Anyway, now that David Hogg has waded into the fray, we feel like we have to talk about him. So here we are.

I don’t know what you tweeted, but if it was about Roe you absolutely better speak right now. Do not let the women fight this alone! We don’t get ourselves pregnant. We need the men in this fight with us! — Jessica (@jessicai917) May 3, 2022

What? We can all support women and be angry that their fundamental right to body autonomy has been taken from them. I am a liberal and I think we have taken what being “woke” is too far and to our own detriment. — Carl🏳️‍🌈 (@carldeluca) May 3, 2022

Nope, sorry. David Hogg has committed himself fully to embracing woke ideology. There’s no turning back now, even if that means he has to find new ways to degrade himself in the public sphere.

He did not stay in his lane. pic.twitter.com/edVdSNRVqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 3, 2022

And, as we all know, men cannot have opinions about issues like abortion. At least in the World of the Woke.

No. Even loathsome, ridiculous you are allowed to have and share an opinion. https://t.co/U9cAdChXrw — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) May 3, 2022

It’s true, David: you’re just as entitled to your opinion as anyone else.

Hey, it takes a real man to apologize for being a real man.

I accept your apology. https://t.co/sirNustcmw — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 3, 2022

The apology is certainly a nice gesture … but is it enough? Alas, we say no. If David Hogg wants to demonstrate that he is really and truly sorry for overstepping his bounds, there’s really only one act that will convince us he’s sincere:

Not good enough. You simply must delete your account. https://t.co/jIkJ75R5gk — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) May 3, 2022

It’s the only way to be sure that something like this never happens again.

***

You guys wouldn’t believe ‘the number of obvious honey pot DMs’ David Hogg gets from people who underestimate his intelligence

