Did you ever stop and wonder to yourselves how many temptations David Hogg is faced with every day? No? To be honest, neither did we. Literally no one has ever wondered that.

And yet David appears to be under the impression that we’re all very interested in who’s been sliding into his DMs:

It’s funny to us, too, David. But for different reasons.

Seriously, what the heck is he on about?

"studied way too much Cold War espionage history…" pic.twitter.com/9DhMx0SgYt — ∴ Dienekes, Constitutional Conservative (@SpartanLineage) April 26, 2022

David Hogg has done too much of many things. Studying Cold War espionage history — or any kind of history at all — is not one of them.

Also if any of our readers has sent David Hogg honey pot DMs, we really want to hear from you.

Who…who does he think is going to go to the trouble, and for what possible purpose? 😆😆😆 "Tatiana… your mission is to seduce ze Hogg. You must get extract ze secret formula for Hoggerite if we are ever to produce American pillows. Just lie still and think of Russia!" https://t.co/UMI6wwlioD pic.twitter.com/G6DmTI2uze — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) April 26, 2022

You are really overestimating your importance. https://t.co/oQw3Onplam — ♨️Camp_Cook♨️ (@CampCook14) April 26, 2022

Yes, but he’s always done that. So while he may not get any points for credibility, he gets plenty for consistence.

If only Swallwell had studied so hard!https://t.co/Q7RB16nJ1l — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 26, 2022

Heh.

