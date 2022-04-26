Did you ever stop and wonder to yourselves how many temptations David Hogg is faced with every day? No? To be honest, neither did we. Literally no one has ever wondered that.

And yet David appears to be under the impression that we’re all very interested in who’s been sliding into his DMs:

It’s funny to us, too, David. But for different reasons.

Seriously, what the heck is he on about?

Trending

David Hogg has done too much of many things. Studying Cold War espionage history — or any kind of history at all — is not one of them.

Also if any of our readers has sent David Hogg honey pot DMs, we really want to hear from you.

Yes, but he’s always done that. So while he may not get any points for credibility, he gets plenty for consistence.

Heh.

Tags: Cold WarCold War espionagedavid hoggespionagehistoryhoney pot

