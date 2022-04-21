Multiple levels of “fail” have been spotted in a tweet from gun control advocate and pride of Harvard David Hogg. Here’s Hogg’s attempt to slam Republicans on the subject of parental rights:

First of all, murder is illegal and guns ARE banned in schools.

Second, it’s clear that a certain somebody hasn’t actually read the book he referenced:

Tell me you haven't read 1984 without telling me. https://t.co/ZHJcXH1L7a — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2022

You clearly haven't read 1984 or have an understanding of what 'parental rights' actually means. https://t.co/LzCjTG7Thh — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) April 21, 2022

Having to prove you’ve read “1984” must not be a requirement for admission to Harvard.

Does Harvard know what this guy is doing to their reputation? — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) April 21, 2022

Dear @Harvard, we thank you for trying, but you gotta take the L on this one. https://t.co/j0u9kYHhB6 — DrawnQuart (@dschmitt) April 21, 2022

Plot Twist: It's the left that has been banning books. https://t.co/5kcCvphRLv — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) April 21, 2022

As usual, the projection is strong with the Left.

I wish people who clearly haven’t read ‘1984’ didn’t reference it so often. This man needs to read more and purchase a gun…and I suspect both are equally likely to happen. 😉 — J.M. Jennings (@cufflinkdive) April 21, 2022

Guns are already banned at schools. It is illegal to have a gun inside most schools. They are gun free zones. — Dan Stevens (@mymoneycoaches) April 21, 2022

Hogg doesn’t seem to be impressed or swayed by reality in any way.

