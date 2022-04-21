Multiple levels of “fail” have been spotted in a tweet from gun control advocate and pride of Harvard David Hogg. Here’s Hogg’s attempt to slam Republicans on the subject of parental rights:

First of all, murder is illegal and guns ARE banned in schools.

Second, it’s clear that a certain somebody hasn’t actually read the book he referenced:

Having to prove you’ve read “1984” must not be a requirement for admission to Harvard.

As usual, the projection is strong with the Left.

Hogg doesn’t seem to be impressed or swayed by reality in any way.

