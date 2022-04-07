Last night, manly man David Hogg shared his perspective on the notion that guns can be a symbol of masculinity:

Buying a gun does not make you a man it makes you a consumer, a cog in the system, one of millions having their insecurities weaponized for profit. You are being manipulated by marketing agencies because you are weak. Masculinity can not be purchased, it can only be practiced. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2022

I know many of you are asking why I am so stuck on this point- this is why https://t.co/RE4VbnRT6R pic.twitter.com/vtsQntaXCM — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2022

We weren’t really asking, if we’re being honest. This sort of faux-profound drivel from David Hogg is exactly the sort of faux-profound drivel we expect from David Hogg.

And he’s got more for us today:

Regulate guns, not gay kids. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2022

Catchy, isn’t it?

This would make a great bumper sticker — Batswoman (@Batswoman1) April 7, 2022

Indeed it would. On a clown car.

Is he admitting he want to buy a gay kid without a background check? — Lunar Tardigrade (@Real_Pharisee) April 7, 2022

Maybe? A little clarity would be helpful. Unfortunately, this is David Hogg we’re dealing with … clarity isn’t really his thing.

Last time we checked, guns are regulated. Gay kids, on the other hand, are not.

I'm not a big fan of the Florida bill–too vague, meaning too open for abuse–but it doesn't regulate gay kids, FFS. https://t.co/9eEeNMa36c — Tom Knighton🌻 (@TheTomKnighton) April 7, 2022

David needs to stop pulling all-nighters. Clearly the sleep deprivation is messing with his judgment and sense of reality, which is bad news for him because his judgment and sense of reality were messes to begin with.

Has David Hogg ever had a debate with Second Amendment advocate? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 7, 2022

Only in his mind:

Dude…has he ever had a debate with anyone other than himself??? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 7, 2022

If he were challenged by a Second Amendment advocate, David Hogg wouldn’t be able to debate his way out of a paper back. He’d actually stay inside the paper bag and refuse to come out until the big bad gun rights proponent promised to go away and never come back.

“Always Be Closing” has some funny outcomes when run by an idiot https://t.co/I6JodjnUge — The H2 (@TheH2) April 7, 2022

This kid has failed up his entire life. https://t.co/P3JGr26hZZ — Yogi (@Jellystone_Park) April 7, 2022

Got him all the way to Hahvahd!

It’s probably made him pretty rich, too.

Help us in our "evil liberal agenda" of protecting kids and not guns. Please consider donating just $1 a month to March For Our Lives. https://t.co/8BYfCVuuqy Your donations help us pay our staff and support volunteers to pass laws like we just did in CO & work on SCOTUS Briefs — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2022

“Don’t Say Gay” proponents are trying to protect kids, David.

So are gun rights proponents, actually.

Come back when you know what the hell you’re talking about. We’ll even save a seat for you.

Recommended Twitchy Video