We already told you that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is having a lot of trouble processing the prospect of the Supreme Court handing down a decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. He’s saying crazy stuff like “women”! But that wasn’t even scratching the surface of the brain damage that he’s apparently sustained during the course of his meltdown.

We’re not doctors or anything, but according to our diagnosis, Eric Swalwell has suffered some sort of psychotic break as a direct result of a head-on collision with his own backside. But don’t just take our word for it; see for yourselves:

The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that? Well, then you should probably vote. https://t.co/MRytdsjUBP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

We agree wholeheartedly with Eric Swalwell that you should probably vote. Especially if you’re voting to get him out of office, because holy hell has he lost it (assuming he ever had it to begin with). The Republicans want to ban interracial marriage? Care to show your work on that one, Eric? And please, don’t forget to include how Justice Clarence Thomas fits into that equation.

Yes, I’m sure Clarence Thomas is just itching to ban interracial marriage. https://t.co/0hSVHiIMYr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 3, 2022

Justice Thomas is leading the charge to ban interracial marriage? What if his wife finds out? https://t.co/iGPlag90cl — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 3, 2022

Clarence Thomas's wife would like a word… https://t.co/HnP7NJjeFm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 3, 2022

You mean the white lady he’s happily married to? Yeah, the GOP campaign to ban interracial will come as huge news to her. And to Justice Thomas, no doubt.

Just a total lie. https://t.co/F3PX5MFy8k — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 3, 2022

throws full handful of soggy noodles against the wall dot gif https://t.co/kcwbDoL72S — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) May 3, 2022

Raw-hot-dogs-hitting-girl-in-the-face-dot-gif would also be entirely appropriate in this situation.

This is incredibly stupid for obvious reasons — but also, Republicans didn't "ban abortion." https://t.co/WrRGmyw6og — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 3, 2022

Republicans indeed did not ban abortion. In fact, Roe v. Wade being overturned would mean that policy with regard to the legality of abortion and the parameters within which abortion would be legal would be in the hands of the states. And in California, of which Eric Swalwell is a congressional representative, Gov. Gavin Newsom has already vowed to fight tooth and nail to keep the abortion mill churning out dead babies for generations to come.

So Eric can pipe down about an abortion ban. And he can do the same with regard to banning interracial marriage. Good Lord, he’s just an absolute chore.

Swalwell is another one of those people I have trouble believing is real. He's like a parody of something, but I don't know what. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 3, 2022

This sums him up pretty nicely:

Recommended Twitchy Video