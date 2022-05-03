Wait a second. . .

Nancy Pelosi, in response to that Politico article, tweeted, “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.”:

And Rep. Eric Swalwell added, “Are you ready to stand up for women? We will not agonize. We will organize. We will register the unregistered. Inspire the uninspired. And over the next six months we will save our freedom. Fired up. Not letting it go.”:

But what happened to “birthing people”?

Trending

Because we were told, that “birthing people” is now the correct term:

“What are you some kind of biologist?” all of a sudden, Eric?

Or it’s not? It’s so confusing:

Funny how that happens:

And, we expect, Dems will do everything possible to make sure it stays this way — at least for the time being:

“Interesting how quickly the national discourse from the left went back to ‘women’s rights’ and away from ‘menstruators’ and ‘birthing people.'”

***

Related:

Racist AF: Blue-check doc DRAGGED for calling white women ‘birthing people’ and minority women ‘mothers’ in thread babbling about birth equity

Oh honey, NO: Blue-check doc who referred to white mothers as ‘birthing people’ in bizarre thread about birth equity DRAGGED

VIP –> Lefty, blue-check D.C. rag DRAGGED for calling Black mothers ‘birthing people’ in tweet about literal ‘maternal health crisis’

AYFKM?! NYC top doc who called white women ‘birthing people’ APOLOGIZES … to minority women for calling them ‘mothers’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video