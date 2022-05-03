Wait a second. . .

Nancy Pelosi, in response to that Politico article, tweeted, “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.”:

If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

And Rep. Eric Swalwell added, “Are you ready to stand up for women? We will not agonize. We will organize. We will register the unregistered. Inspire the uninspired. And over the next six months we will save our freedom. Fired up. Not letting it go.”:

Are you ready to stand up for women? We will not agonize. We will organize. We will register the unregistered. Inspire the uninspired. And over the next six months we will save our freedom. Fired up. Not letting it go. https://t.co/DHavXEWgHY — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

But what happened to “birthing people”?

Women? Weren’t you lot calling them ‘birthing people’ a week ago? https://t.co/CNMIYax0uw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 3, 2022

Because we were told, that “birthing people” is now the correct term:

PLEASE define what a woman is, Eric. Because apparently, "birthing people" are not affected by this alleged ruling. Only women. Imagine that. https://t.co/fXtD8euRO9 — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) May 3, 2022

“What are you some kind of biologist?” all of a sudden, Eric?

What are you some kind of biologist? https://t.co/bD27lNyoAG — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) May 3, 2022

Or it’s not? It’s so confusing:

"Birthing people" not gonna be mentioned much over the next few days! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 3, 2022

Funny how that happens:

So women are a thing again? I thought we were just agendered (ha just made that up kinda like it) birthing people. — VANESSA (@TheVFCastro) May 3, 2022

And, we expect, Dems will do everything possible to make sure it stays this way — at least for the time being:

“Interesting how quickly the national discourse from the left went back to ‘women’s rights’ and away from ‘menstruators’ and ‘birthing people.'”

Interesting how quickly the national discourse from the left went back to 'women's rights' and away from 'menstruators' and 'birthing people.' — Trevin Wax (@TrevinWax) May 3, 2022

