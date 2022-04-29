Well, don’t we feel stupid right about now! Here we were, watching our groceries get more expensive and watching our 401(K) bleed and thinking that the economy isn’t doing so well. But little did we know that Joe Biden and his crackerjack economic team have been looking at the economy, too, and from where they’re sitting, everything’s comin’ up roses.

Leave it to Jen Psaki to reassure us:

PSAKI: "Our economic team continues to feel confident in the strength of the economy." pic.twitter.com/OV5B3scG5A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2022

You know, we weren’t really convinced by NPR, CNN, and the New York Times’ efforts to spin the shrinking economy as not so bad, but if Jen Psaki says everything’s OK, well, we can take that to the bank. That’s about all we can take to the bank these days, but hey!

That’s not coffee in Jen’s mug.

They got the feelz today! https://t.co/z2tvlINSim pic.twitter.com/Rs9asYQ3Hb — 5th Gen AZ Family “pro-face” (@bullfrog35) April 29, 2022

2 + 2 = 5 https://t.co/GWNKySrdPU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 29, 2022

The Sky is Green https://t.co/gQbrI0FiX3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 29, 2022

We’ll have what she’s having.

Is that because Biden's economic team members are as senile as their boss? https://t.co/TKxBMFp0js — Winston Smith 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) April 29, 2022

Or because they think we are?

paging the goddamn disinformation board https://t.co/MG5jOl7KWv — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) April 29, 2022

Somebody notify the new Ministry for Disinformation. https://t.co/yrtoZI90Ot — Cory Higdon (@cory_higdon) April 29, 2022

"Hello, DHS? I'd like to report some misinformation." https://t.co/1LZbM7RTEu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 29, 2022

No need. Jen is well acquainted with the Ministry and has only nice things to say about Nina Jankowicz.

@PressSec go out into the real world and ask Americans. You’ll get an ear full. https://t.co/UUuJVMMPKC — Standage 🇺🇸 (@DogoodSc) April 29, 2022

Are they just that detached or do they just not care in a "let them eat cake" kind of way? I'm thinking it's the cake one. https://t.co/RnhPHjkDf7 — Nalgas Güeras (@ImGoingInDry) April 29, 2022

We’re thinking you’re right.

Can't fact-check a feeling https://t.co/5qJd0UlAKX — Learning to code (@jtLOL) April 29, 2022

Not like the White House press corps would even bother trying.

It's a good thing there's not data to contradict this or the WH Press crew might get really bored. https://t.co/QU3qPRm2Lo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2022

Pity the poor bored press corps who’s too bored to hold Jen Psaki or the Biden administration accountable for anything.

Pity us, too, for being saddled with this BS every single day.

Do you ever wonder why the swamp people are often such negative people in real life? Look at what you have to do to keep a job. This type of day-in-day-out lying is soul crushing. If you don't get out soon enough, you can't help but turn into a bitter, cynical, cruel narcissist. https://t.co/P5Z4AIAcJN — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 29, 2022

***

