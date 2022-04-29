Well, don’t we feel stupid right about now! Here we were, watching our groceries get more expensive and watching our 401(K) bleed and thinking that the economy isn’t doing so well. But little did we know that Joe Biden and his crackerjack economic team have been looking at the economy, too, and from where they’re sitting, everything’s comin’ up roses.

Leave it to Jen Psaki to reassure us:

You know, we weren’t really convinced by NPR, CNN, and the New York Times’ efforts to spin the shrinking economy as not so bad, but if Jen Psaki says everything’s OK, well, we can take that to the bank. That’s about all we can take to the bank these days, but hey!

That’s not coffee in Jen’s mug.

We’ll have what she’s having.

Or because they think we are?

No need. Jen is well acquainted with the Ministry and has only nice things to say about Nina Jankowicz.

We’re thinking you’re right.

Not like the White House press corps would even bother trying.

Pity the poor bored press corps who’s too bored to hold Jen Psaki or the Biden administration accountable for anything.

Pity us, too, for being saddled with this BS every single day.

