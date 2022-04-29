We spent a little bit of time trying to figure out how a piece like this ever got greenlit by Politico Magazine, let alone written in the first place.

But then we remembered who we’re dealing with when it comes to Washington media, and it was no longer a big mystery.

It’s pretty pathetic, to say the least.

“Snobbery & lack of attention to basic detail” is basically the motto of the White House press corps.

We’d like to second that nomination, if we may.

Oh man … why’d you have to remind us, Tom? Shudder.

If you actually read Maxwell Tani’s article, though, you’ll find that the bit about Jen Psaki being too darn good at her job isn’t where the patheticalness first becomes apparent; it’s pathetic right from the get-go:

Obviously the problem the White House press corps have is not that Jen Psaki is a singularly gifted White House press secretary. No, the problem with the White House press corps is that they’re horrendously, heinously terrible at their jobs.

It’s like the D.C. media don’t even hear themselves. Ironic since they love nothing more than the sounds of their own voices, but there you go.

The thing is, unfortunately for them, we hear them loud and clear.

