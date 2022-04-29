We spent a little bit of time trying to figure out how a piece like this ever got greenlit by Politico Magazine, let alone written in the first place.

But then we remembered who we’re dealing with when it comes to Washington media, and it was no longer a big mystery.

This is the most pathetic thing I have ever read.https://t.co/0NYkvRj2Tf pic.twitter.com/QV0M9cBquR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 29, 2022

It’s pretty pathetic, to say the least.

BTW what possible good reason could there be for Politico to grant this reporter anonymity? also, it is Men’s ***Wearhouse***, not Warehouse. excellent mix of snobbery & lack of attention to basic detail. https://t.co/FdTFR10RBB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 29, 2022

“Snobbery & lack of attention to basic detail” is basically the motto of the White House press corps.

These people could teach lessons in obsequiousness to the courtiers at Louis XIV's Versailles. H/t @MaxNordau. https://t.co/uWu0lzlvgC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 29, 2022

Hereby nominating @maxwelltani for whatever the media version of the Razzys is. https://t.co/itoeh9s1wC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2022

We’d like to second that nomination, if we may.

Over the entire history of journalism the only sentence more embarrassing than the one below is when the WaPo’s @elisaslow described “the sun glint[ing] off [Obama’s] chiseled pectorals scrupted during four weightlifting sessions each week” https://t.co/itoeh9s1wC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2022

Oh man … why’d you have to remind us, Tom? Shudder.

If you actually read Maxwell Tani’s article, though, you’ll find that the bit about Jen Psaki being too darn good at her job isn’t where the patheticalness first becomes apparent; it’s pathetic right from the get-go:

This Politico article is one of the most unintentionally damning pieces I’ve read in a long time. Everyone involved ends up looking either like a hack or just plain bad at his job. pic.twitter.com/YFSD1wlU9E — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2022

Obviously the problem the White House press corps have is not that Jen Psaki is a singularly gifted White House press secretary. No, the problem with the White House press corps is that they’re horrendously, heinously terrible at their jobs.

For starters, if you cover the most powerful leader in the free world, and you think it’s boring, you’re not looking. Or you don’t want to look. Either way, it’s especially damning considering the Biden admin has many scandals and unflattering palace intrigue stories of its own. pic.twitter.com/0v9gtuTLrm — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2022

Again, if you’re **bored** covering a WH that has had an objectively fumbled response to the invasion of Ukraine, stagflation, the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the border, and Americans stranded in Afghanistan, perhaps it’s time for a new line of work. pic.twitter.com/VaqthVnAOX — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2022

My favorite part of the WHCA’s annual “Versailles on the Potomac” hoedown is the blossoming of the bootlickers. pic.twitter.com/jwkgPrq9ip — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2022

The press was not an uninvolved player in the “churn.” It helped very much to set the pace and tone. That some are apparently kicking back now, especially with *this* WH, is very, VERY telling. pic.twitter.com/SQukbf4TvO — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2022

It’s like the D.C. media don’t even hear themselves. Ironic since they love nothing more than the sounds of their own voices, but there you go.

The thing is, unfortunately for them, we hear them loud and clear.

This is 100% absolutely telling on yourselves. pic.twitter.com/mqQppbnRTW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2022

Record inflation now with negative growth. President's son under federal investigation. A record border crisis. Americans still left in Afghanistan, and White House reporters are bored. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2022

It’s not about information or journalism or the public good. Reporters are about fame and money $. As soon as you realize the ways of Washington newsrooms the sooner you can dismiss them. https://t.co/jhQSNaUNU5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 29, 2022

