Fork-Tongued Mamdani: Mosque Incident Was No 'Hate Crime' — Perp Was Muslim

Leave it to Zohran Mamdani to bury the lede of the story.
The man who stormed into a mosque in NYC yesterday with a BB pistol was a Muslim.— Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) July 5, 2026
Important detail, as Mamdani’s post leaves the impression that this could have been a hate crime by a white person. pic.twitter.com/GJSfdws7iU
Yes, participants at a mosque were in fear after a man pulled out what appeared to be a gun. The guy who pulled out the bb gun, however, is also Muslim. That part seems important.
Purposely obfuscated. Yes. https://t.co/iJtC9IFuvP— Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) July 5, 2026
He didn’t “storm into a mosque”— The Muslim Cowboy (@MercifulMessage) July 6, 2026
He sat quietly amongst the ppl and then put on a ski mask and pulled the BB gun out to threaten Muslims and scare them
Whether he was Muslim or not, he is a criminal and should be punished https://t.co/qvQtKCXbW9
Of course he should. It's still important to point out it wasn't a 'hate crime'.
Mandummy full of crap? Nah…can’t be true…. He’s such an honest country serving representative of his city🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/b2BD3bZ4Fy— daveinthedesert (@AZ2ADave) July 5, 2026
It must be opposite day.
Umm was it your intention to leave out the most important part of the story? 🤔 https://t.co/n43qO9Gfhz— MAGATEACHER4TRUMP (@PaulaJo4GOP) July 6, 2026
Yes, that's exactly his intention. He wanted readers to think someone was being mean to Muslims.
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Leaving out that this perp was a Muslim 🤔 This “Mayor” does nothing but foment hate in the few months he’s been in office 🤡 https://t.co/2zfUWqpl5h— Official Cowboy Logic / Donna Fiducia (@CowboyLogic_RAV) July 6, 2026
Failed to mention this for some reason @NYCMayor https://t.co/qLCFkzJ94G— Oliver, Scampi & Hazel RIP 🐈🐈🐈⬛🌈🙏 (@TiggerVizsla) July 6, 2026
Wonder why? Such a mystery.
Jussie Juicy Mamdani https://t.co/QrZDNrjbE9— Ben Samson (@slipryslope) July 6, 2026
Never let the facts get in the way of a good story. https://t.co/inJIwpdr4b— Pat Riot (@Nottaracist) July 6, 2026
Particularly if you can make it a sob story for Muslims.
Important lesson kids: never trust a commie https://t.co/3rgSXvirHk— OffTheUprights (@OffDaUprights) July 5, 2026
Thankful a NYPD was there?? The ones you hate!! https://t.co/CqxykxHRei— Debbie (@Debbie72955944) July 6, 2026
Isn't this the same guy who wanted to defund the police?
The guy with the gun was also Muslim. Convenient fact to leave out. What a snake. https://t.co/gHndMIVsf2— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2026
Let me summarize this cancerous creature's every statement: "Islam, Islam, Islam. F**k the United States. Islam, Islam, Islam. I hate this country. It is evil. F**k Israel. F**k the Zionists. Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam."— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 4, 2026
Did I miss anything? https://t.co/KG6BFV0F69
This about sums it up.
The man who committed this act of violence against Muslims was Muslim.— Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) July 5, 2026
Mamdani does not say that though because he is a fork-tongued deceiver. https://t.co/EHRTLXQm8V
He's also a terrible person doing things a terrible person would do.
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