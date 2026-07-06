Fork-Tongued Mamdani: Mosque Incident Was No 'Hate Crime' — Perp Was Muslim

Leave it to Zohran Mamdani to bury the lede of the story.

The man who stormed into a mosque in NYC yesterday with a BB pistol was a Muslim.



Important detail, as Mamdani’s post leaves the impression that this could have been a hate crime by a white person. pic.twitter.com/GJSfdws7iU — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) July 5, 2026

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Yes, participants at a mosque were in fear after a man pulled out what appeared to be a gun. The guy who pulled out the bb gun, however, is also Muslim. That part seems important.

He didn’t “storm into a mosque”



He sat quietly amongst the ppl and then put on a ski mask and pulled the BB gun out to threaten Muslims and scare them



Whether he was Muslim or not, he is a criminal and should be punished https://t.co/qvQtKCXbW9 — The Muslim Cowboy (@MercifulMessage) July 6, 2026

Of course he should. It's still important to point out it wasn't a 'hate crime'.

Mandummy full of crap? Nah…can’t be true…. He’s such an honest country serving representative of his city🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/b2BD3bZ4Fy — daveinthedesert (@AZ2ADave) July 5, 2026

It must be opposite day.

Umm was it your intention to leave out the most important part of the story? 🤔 https://t.co/n43qO9Gfhz — MAGATEACHER4TRUMP (@PaulaJo4GOP) July 6, 2026

Yes, that's exactly his intention. He wanted readers to think someone was being mean to Muslims.

Leaving out that this perp was a Muslim 🤔 This “Mayor” does nothing but foment hate in the few months he’s been in office 🤡 https://t.co/2zfUWqpl5h — Official Cowboy Logic / Donna Fiducia (@CowboyLogic_RAV) July 6, 2026

Failed to mention this for some reason @NYCMayor https://t.co/qLCFkzJ94G — Oliver, Scampi & Hazel RIP 🐈🐈🐈‍⬛🌈🙏 (@TiggerVizsla) July 6, 2026

Wonder why? Such a mystery.

Jussie Juicy Mamdani https://t.co/QrZDNrjbE9 — Ben Samson (@slipryslope) July 6, 2026

Never let the facts get in the way of a good story. https://t.co/inJIwpdr4b — Pat Riot (@Nottaracist) July 6, 2026

Particularly if you can make it a sob story for Muslims.

Important lesson kids: never trust a commie https://t.co/3rgSXvirHk — OffTheUprights (@OffDaUprights) July 5, 2026

Thankful a NYPD was there?? The ones you hate!! https://t.co/CqxykxHRei — Debbie (@Debbie72955944) July 6, 2026

Isn't this the same guy who wanted to defund the police?

The guy with the gun was also Muslim. Convenient fact to leave out. What a snake. https://t.co/gHndMIVsf2 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2026

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Let me summarize this cancerous creature's every statement: "Islam, Islam, Islam. F**k the United States. Islam, Islam, Islam. I hate this country. It is evil. F**k Israel. F**k the Zionists. Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam."



Did I miss anything? https://t.co/KG6BFV0F69 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 4, 2026

This about sums it up.

The man who committed this act of violence against Muslims was Muslim.



Mamdani does not say that though because he is a fork-tongued deceiver. https://t.co/EHRTLXQm8V — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) July 5, 2026

He's also a terrible person doing things a terrible person would do.

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