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Fork-Tongued Mamdani: Mosque Incident Was No 'Hate Crime' — Perp Was Muslim

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on July 06, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Leave it to Zohran Mamdani to bury the lede of the story.

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Yes, participants at a mosque were in fear after a man pulled out what appeared to be a gun. The guy who pulled out the bb gun, however, is also Muslim. That part seems important. 

Of course he should. It's still important to point out it wasn't a 'hate crime'.

It must be opposite day. 

Yes, that's exactly his intention. He wanted readers to think someone was being mean to Muslims.

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Wonder why? Such a mystery. 

Particularly if you can make it a sob story for Muslims.

Isn't this the same guy who wanted to defund the police?

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This about sums it up. 

He's also a terrible person doing things a terrible person would do. 

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Tags:

CRIME FAKE NEWS ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK

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