Yesterday, we told you about the Washington Post’s mini-meltdown over Elon Musk tweeting out Colin Wright’s cartoon meme about the Left vs. the Right:

It was a good meme! Nothing wrong with it.

That’s why Elon Musk seems unbothered by Philip Bump et al.’s conniptions. In fact, he’s so unbothered, he’s doubling down on criticizing the far Left:

Show us the lie. You can’t, can you? Because Musk speaks the truth. The only thing the far Left hates more than other people is themselves. That’s why so many white lefties are hardcore Critical Race Theorists, for example.

The Left doesn’t support helping everyone, though. Making people dependent on the government is not the same as helping people.

The Left: The wealthy should pay taxes.

Elon Musk: I do pay taxes.

“The far Right is committing hate crimes and passing legislature that take (sic) away women’s rights.” Way to dial the outrage up to 11 and prove Musk’s point.

It never fails. Elon Musk may not be right about everything, but he’s right about this.

More love is not impossible!

There’s definitely common ground to be had … to an extent, at least:

Say what you will about the far Right, but at least they’re enjoying it.

