Yesterday, we told you about the Washington Post’s mini-meltdown over Elon Musk tweeting out Colin Wright’s cartoon meme about the Left vs. the Right:

It was a good meme! Nothing wrong with it.

That’s why Elon Musk seems unbothered by Philip Bump et al.’s conniptions. In fact, he’s so unbothered, he’s doubling down on criticizing the far Left:

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Show us the lie. You can’t, can you? Because Musk speaks the truth. The only thing the far Left hates more than other people is themselves. That’s why so many white lefties are hardcore Critical Race Theorists, for example.

If we hate everyone, than why are we the ones who support helping everyone? https://t.co/RWBtLQf0u6 — Anita Jones (@AnitaWade104) April 29, 2022

The Left doesn’t support helping everyone, though. Making people dependent on the government is not the same as helping people.

The Left: The wealthy should pay taxes. Elon Musk: Why is the left so hateful? https://t.co/Nd5H5v4Pef — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 29, 2022

The Left: The wealthy should pay taxes.

Elon Musk: I do pay taxes.

yall always "critical" of the left but say nothing when the far right is committing hate crimes and passing legislature that take away women's rights. spare me! https://t.co/ehr9YvXxBe — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@lesbeyonsay) April 29, 2022

“The far Right is committing hate crimes and passing legislature that take (sic) away women’s rights.” Way to dial the outrage up to 11 and prove Musk’s point.

Zealots have unquenchable need to destroy enemies, and ultimately they turn on themselves. French Revolution, Chinese Cultural Revolution, America's Woke Revolution. https://t.co/FrtV8YPCEh — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) April 29, 2022

It never fails. Elon Musk may not be right about everything, but he’s right about this.

But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

More love is not impossible!

CZ The thing that unites the Far Right and the Far Left is the distinct distaste for the Far Left. https://t.co/flGbZoPFkK — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 29, 2022

There’s definitely common ground to be had … to an extent, at least:

But if you had to choose, the far right seem more fun. They don’t just spend all day hating themselves. https://t.co/mcN9Wgnd7D — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 29, 2022

Say what you will about the far Right, but at least they’re enjoying it.

