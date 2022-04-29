We told you earlier about Elon Musk’s spot-on tweet about the far Left hating everyone, including themselves:

As we pointed out in that post, Musk is correct. Just as Colin Wright’s cartoon meme, which Musk posted yesterday, is also accurate:

It’s very difficult to have been paying attention over the past several years and not be able to at least acknowledge that the far Left has moved further and further Left. The far Right does exist, of course, but often, positions characterized by critics as “far Right” are relatively consistent conservative positions that only look more radical when they’re compared to genuinely radical left-wing positions.

A lot of this stuff is relative, and it’s important to keep that in mind. This brief thread from Ben Shapiro should help:

In buying Twitter and emphasizing his commitment to free speech, Elon Musk is throwing a huge wrench in the far Left’s gears. For quite some time now, they’ve enjoyed comfortable control over and heavy influence in both the mainstream media and social media. They’ve held the upper hand and been eager to the flex their muscles and show their political enemies who’s boss. But with Musk entering the mix, they’re in danger of finding themselves on a level playing field with people they don’t agree with. And that scares the hell out of them.

