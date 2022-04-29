We told you earlier about Elon Musk’s spot-on tweet about the far Left hating everyone, including themselves:

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

As we pointed out in that post, Musk is correct. Just as Colin Wright’s cartoon meme, which Musk posted yesterday, is also accurate:

It’s very difficult to have been paying attention over the past several years and not be able to at least acknowledge that the far Left has moved further and further Left. The far Right does exist, of course, but often, positions characterized by critics as “far Right” are relatively consistent conservative positions that only look more radical when they’re compared to genuinely radical left-wing positions.

A lot of this stuff is relative, and it’s important to keep that in mind. This brief thread from Ben Shapiro should help:

Anyone who says the Left has not radicalized over the course of the last twenty years is insane. In 2008, Barack Obama defended traditional marriage. The 2008 DNC platform said, "taking police off of the street is neither tough nor smart; we reject this disastrous approach." https://t.co/Xq7jlZvfsw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2022

Twelve years ago, not a major Democrat in America would have contended that a boy can be a girl. Now the White House announces that states must be forced to allow puberty blockers and body mutilation for minors. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, you literally cannot name a political position on which the right has moved right. It does not exist. The right has actually moved Left overall on issues ranging from gay marriage to deficit spending. By "moving right," the media means reacting to Left-wing aggression. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2022

Bingo.

All of which means that the Left's strategy to deal with the obvious truth of the Musk political spectrum meme is to move the Overton Window ever to the Left, simply cutting off the right end of the spectrum. Which is why they're so pissed at Musk taking over Twitter. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2022

In buying Twitter and emphasizing his commitment to free speech, Elon Musk is throwing a huge wrench in the far Left’s gears. For quite some time now, they’ve enjoyed comfortable control over and heavy influence in both the mainstream media and social media. They’ve held the upper hand and been eager to the flex their muscles and show their political enemies who’s boss. But with Musk entering the mix, they’re in danger of finding themselves on a level playing field with people they don’t agree with. And that scares the hell out of them.

As it should.

This is a good thread and entirely correct. Trump was the first president entering office who didn’t oppose gay marriage. That tells you exactly how far off the reservation the left has wandered since 2008. https://t.co/Qb8vWsymk5 — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) April 29, 2022

