If you’re at all familiar with The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal’s oeuvre, it should come as absolutely no shock to you that he’s losing his mind over Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. He even went so far as to change his Twitter avatar to reflect the dark times in which he now finds himself:

OK, the Twitter avatar thing is legit hilarious. But Elie Mystal’s actual explanation for his outrage is decidedly not funny. In fact, it’s downright disturbing — and pretty damn racist, to boot:

Once Elie gets going, he just can’t stop himself. Not that he wants to.

Elie’s very proud of that “white wing” line.

Why would we want to put ourselves in the mind of Elie Mystal? It seems like a terrifying place to be, full of anger and racially driven paranoia.

Untrustworthy why? Because he’s white? We do know that Elie Mystal has a lotta problems with white people.

Elon Musk has better things to do with his time than persecute Elie Mystal. Unfortunately, Elie Mystal literally has nothing better to do than go off on viciously racist screeds.

Um, yes. Yes they would. And understandably so. But Elie Mystal, who’s so worried about what Elon Musk’s Twitter stewardship will mean for his freedom to be who he is, doesn’t have to worry about any professional repercussions for his own flaming racism.

Elie Mystal thrives on racism. He’s not afraid of “an impulsive, bad faith actor with a history of racial animus”; he is an impulsive, bad faith actor with a history of racial animus.

