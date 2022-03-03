This past Presidents Day, Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal celebrated in the only way he knows how:

Happy Presidents day to the three or four dead Presidents who aren't burning in Hell. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 21, 2022

He’s so stunning! So brave! So subversive!

And so incredibly committed to the bit.

Here he is this morning talking about what a utopia America would be if we could just get rid of that damn Constitution and replace it with something written by all Americans so we’d finally achieve true inclusivity:

Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC): It’d be great to “throw out the Constitution altogether” and create something “more inclusive” pic.twitter.com/9RiI2Bw9s5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2022

Mystal didn’t explicitly say it, but we have to assume that white men and white women’s perspectives would not factor into his new Constitution.

Actually, we probably don’t have to assume it. It seems pretty obvious:

Oooh, I have trigger white wing media this morning by noting that their slaver's organizing document is trash. 🙂 https://t.co/T2hrZQQcnu — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 3, 2022

The white-wing media has been triggered! The white-wing media has been triggered!

Literally could write a better one in two weeks. One if I had a good scotch. https://t.co/Sgb44RDgCs — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 3, 2022

And if Elie were totally plastered and on an acid trip, he could write one in, like, two seconds!

Oh so women & minorities weren’t involved when writing the amendments to the Constitution You know the parts where updates are made to it Well that’s new https://t.co/JFBUMoJtMu — Army Patriot (@COPatriotUSA) March 3, 2022

Elie doesn’t think there should have to be amendments. His constitution would be perfect as-is. Just like him.

It's people like this, that the Constitution was designed to protect us from. https://t.co/FUhwLZIITc — A Fateful Haven (@FatefulHaven) March 3, 2022

Says the Constitution is trash Wants to rewrite it to fit his views and beliefs This is why we can't have nice things https://t.co/oOaoyDkuQt — OWLʅυɱιɳαƚι (@MinervalOwls) March 3, 2022

Since a lot of people like this Constitution, I respectfully submit that Elie start his own country where he can be the dictator & make a set of laws to his tastes. But then he wouldn’t be able to run around screaming about his awful country on MSNBC. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/hNgvDjUlvS — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) March 3, 2022

