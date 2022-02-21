Here’s an inspirational President’s Day message from The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal:

Happy Presidents day to the three or four dead Presidents who aren't burning in Hell. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 21, 2022

We can’t decide whether it’s more or less inspirational than his Martin Luther King Jr. Day message.

You seem like a stable, pleasant person. https://t.co/nG40t5opqT — Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) February 21, 2022

Elie having another normal one https://t.co/bV0GXLenWn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2022

It’s normal for Elie Mystal.

