The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal joined in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities by — what else? — accusing white liberal Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of undermining voting rights in this country (well, them and John Roberts and his fellow “Federalist Society Conservatives” on the Supreme Court, of course):

.@ElieNYC: "The people like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, these are the white people that Martin Luther King Jr. warned us about." pic.twitter.com/SqMvvP427o — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2022

He lost his mind — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 17, 2022

This utter lunatic is a regular guest on MSNBC where people accuse FOX News of being crazy. https://t.co/T4Dw04VWBO — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 17, 2022

The urge to laugh is certainly understandable (since when do bogeymen hang out “under the closet”?). But Mystal’s bizarre little tirade is also emblematic of the deeply sinister nature of so many liberals’ policy arguments these days. If these self-described “civil rights activists” got their way, many of the civil rights we hold dear would in fact go out the window.

And they’ll continue to insist that we’re the real racists.

Racism is bad except when Elie does it https://t.co/UQOTsKPI9h — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 17, 2022

What a POS — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) January 17, 2022

This isn’t crazy or losing his mind. He is purposefully evil and dishonestly sows division and hate. https://t.co/wT9vG3rO8L — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 17, 2022

One thing’s for sure: no one — no one — should be taking their cues from Elie Mystal.

Actually, I think Martin Luther King would have warned us about divisive race-baiters like Mystal. https://t.co/MhCbPVP3Vx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 17, 2022

