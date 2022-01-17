The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal joined in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities by — what else? — accusing white liberal Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of undermining voting rights in this country (well, them and John Roberts and his fellow “Federalist Society Conservatives” on the Supreme Court, of course):

Wow.

Did he ever have it to begin with?

The urge to laugh is certainly understandable (since when do bogeymen hang out “under the closet”?). But Mystal’s bizarre little tirade is also emblematic of the deeply sinister nature of so many liberals’ policy arguments these days. If these self-described “civil rights activists” got their way, many of the civil rights we hold dear would in fact go out the window.

And they’ll continue to insist that we’re the real racists.

Ain’t that always how it goes?

One thing’s for sure: no one — no one — should be taking their cues from Elie Mystal.

