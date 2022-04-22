You know that border crisis that isn’t happening? Well, we have good news: people aren’t dying at the border, either.

That’s what the Biden administration will tell you, at least. But if you’re willing to get your news from people who don’t have a vested interest in keeping the wool pulled over your eyes, you’ll find that the crisis is still very much a crisis — and that it’s getting worse all the time.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

Oh my God how horrific https://t.co/519f0wlHeh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 22, 2022

Will the people who screamed about kids in cages be holding any candlelight vigils for the dead soldier? Or will they find a way to suggest he had it coming to him, because he was evil just like those awful mounted Border Patrol agents who whipped those Haitian migrants (despite the fact that they didn’t actually do that at all)?

Obviously until further reporting comes out, we don’t know every detail of the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death. But it does seem reasonable to conclude that this shouldn’t’ve happened. Migrants shouldn’t be lining up in droves to attempt to illegally cross our southern border because they’ve been led to believe by our government that that’s OK.

So unnecessary and so heartbreaking 💔 — twittinco (@twittinco) April 22, 2022

Sad these law officers have been given the responsibility 2 protect all people and 2 expect them 2 do this without harm 2 themselves r 4 others is insane there are so many people crossing that officers r overwhelmed when is someone going 2 take charge and quit playing politics — Linda (@Lindy2u) April 22, 2022

UPDATE: Here is a brief video of the scene from one of our photographers. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HC8XkHkLPG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

UPDATE: We are now being told the body recovered is not the soldier, it is possibly a migrant, and efforts are ongoing to find his or her body, as the soldier never resurfaced and the situation is still being handled as a drowning. Statement from TX Military Department: @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5PDkhARHWv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

As we await more news on the situation, one thing is painfully certain:

Lifting Title 42 at the border with no plan to control the surge in illegal crossings that will follow is going to result in more, not less, of this utter tragedy. https://t.co/l1UjEJSNww — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 22, 2022

Related:

Bill Melugin marks the six-month anniversary of the DHS investigation into those Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants

