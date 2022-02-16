Last week we told you that President Biden has dispatched VP Kamala Harris to an important meeting later this month to address a border crisis. The border in question, however, is Ukraine’s as Russia still threatens an invasion.

Meanwhile, at the southern border of the United States, people continue to pour illegally into the country and nobody in this administration seems particularly alarmed by what’s happening there. And it keeps getting worse:

BREAKING: In a federal court filing obtained by @FoxNews, DHS reports 153,941 migrant encounters in January, almost doubling Jan. ‘21 (78,414) and more than quadruple Jan. ‘20 (36,585).

DHS also reports 62,573 migrants were released into U.S. just last month alone. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RiEPKVsQi3 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 16, 2022

DHS still has not publicly released the January numbers, even though we are halfway through February, and according to their court filing, they already know the numbers.

January is typically one of the slowest months at the border.

FY’22 continues to smash FY’21 number. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 16, 2022

So when the Biden administration says they’re setting records, they’re correct — just not in the way they want you to think.

Biden's reckless policy is in fact endangering Americans all across the United States.#BidenBorderCrisis #Biden https://t.co/0Vy7Tky06D — Lazer Rubin (@lazer_rubin) February 16, 2022

A criminal invasion of America and the enemy is our own federal government. https://t.co/K9rxLaaZtE — Bill is Right (@The_Real_BV) February 16, 2022

Understand that the border crisis will continue as long as Biden is in the White House. https://t.co/nlW6wy4kKp — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 16, 2022

And it will continue by design.

153,941 encounters is the highest January number in over 20 years. And for context on the 62,573 illegal immigrants released into the US … during Trump’s last full month in office that number was 17. https://t.co/MYCIU4pX5r — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 16, 2022

No “mean tweets” though.

