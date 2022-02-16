Last week we told you that President Biden has dispatched VP Kamala Harris to an important meeting later this month to address a border crisis. The border in question, however, is Ukraine’s as Russia still threatens an invasion.

Meanwhile, at the southern border of the United States, people continue to pour illegally into the country and nobody in this administration seems particularly alarmed by what’s happening there. And it keeps getting worse:

So when the Biden administration says they’re setting records, they’re correct — just not in the way they want you to think.

And it will continue by design.

No “mean tweets” though.

