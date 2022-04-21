Yesterday, we told you about the Tennessee GOP’s recent decision to remove Morgan Ortagus and Robby Starbuck (and Baxter Lee) from the ballot for the 5th Congressional District race.

BREAKING: Tennessee GOP votes to remove Trump-backed Morgan Ortagus, in addition to Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee, from the Tenn 5 primary ballot In a statement, Ortagus says she's "deeply disappointed" and her team is "evaluating the options before us."https://t.co/va6HXphouF — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 20, 2022

That left a lot of people wondering what, exactly, motivated that decision.

Well, when it comes to Ortagus, at least, it appears that antisemitism was a factor.

What a colossal mistake the Tennessee GOP is making with ⁦@MorganOrtagus⁩ https://t.co/cpWFHfGDdm — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 21, 2022

The Tennessee GOP Empire Strikes Back | Republican Party bosses violate their own rules in barring a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. "This is the express lane to shrinking the Republican Party and losing elections," https://t.co/9qg4WsLk3O — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 21, 2022

the mistake was electing Frank Niceley as a senator — Waxtopia (@waxtopia) April 21, 2022

Who is Senator Frank Niceley? Well, he represents the 8th District in the Tennessee State Senate.

And he evidently has some issues with Jews like Morgan Ortagus:

I sorry what now?

"..state Senator Frank Niceley, waded in with a nasty remark to NBC “I think Jared Kushner —he’s Jewish, she’s Jewish—I think Jared will be upset. Ivanka will be upset. I don’t think Trump cares.” Ms. Ortagus is Jewish, and the innuendo here is not subtle" — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 21, 2022

Niceley also brought Hitler into a recent discussion that didn’t really merit any mention of Hitler.

Ortagus,"Niceley "should be ashamed of his repeated anti-Semitic rhetoric" "I will condemn anyone who traffics in this hate-mongering…repulsive words could not be more clear in disparaging the Jewish people. This racism cannot stand." pic.twitter.com/t0EMD5uA5a — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 21, 2022

Even some of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters took issue with his endorsement of Ortagus. But Ortagus’ Judaism shouldn’t be seen as a strike against her, and the fact that Frank Niceley is fixated on her religion is disturbing, to say the least.

Disgusting antisemitism from a Tennessee GOP official https://t.co/u8q2sLoBao — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) April 21, 2022

I am stunned here. https://t.co/ToHHU2ya5G — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 21, 2022

It’s truly gross. And it’s an absolutely terrible look for the Tennessee GOP. They still have time to rectify their mistake, and we suggest they use it wisely.

