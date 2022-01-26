Donald Trump endorsed former State Department spox Morgan Ortagus in Tennessee’s 5th congressional district as she reportedly explores a run for Congress:

Thank you, President Trump! It was an honor working for the #AmericaFirst agenda in your administration. Like you, I’ll always fight for American greatness. pic.twitter.com/n4BGP71mWs — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) January 26, 2022

Ortagus does have her supporters. Katie Pavlich related this story during a trip to German where Ortagus “destroyed” a British Member of Parliament who was trashing the former president and Melania and “made sure he never got a meeting w/ anyone”:

I was at a conference in Germany w/ @MorganOrtagus once when a very pathetic/thirsty/dishonest British MP sat down & immediately started trashing Trump & Melania (!). She destroyed him & made sure he never got a meeting w/ anyone. Just one story. She’s earned the endorsement. pic.twitter.com/JMgA8KOi3p — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 26, 2022

And according to Jake Sherman, she has the backing of GOP leadership:

NEW: Trump says he would endorse @MorganOrtagus for Congress in @repjimcooper’s Nashville seat. Ortagus, of course, is former Pompeo spox. navy vet I've checked in w GOP ldrshp, which seems very happy about Ortagus running. @WardBaker – is involved in this campaign. pic.twitter.com/wfp9VLWwSO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 26, 2022

But not everyone is happy with Trump’s pre-primary endorsement. . .

This video is flying around where Ortagus, then a Jeb Bush supporter, said she didn’t know if she could support Trump or not:

This is completely backwards and unacceptable. Y’all are choosing Morgan Ortagus a carpetbagging, neocon, Jeb Bush acolyte, deep state insider over a real grassroots outsider like @robbystarbuck and you know it. Trump’s inner circle is actively damaging the country. https://t.co/tpTFAEImsR pic.twitter.com/jQeMGjxY0A — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) January 26, 2022

And many of the former president’s biggest supporters are throwing their weight behind Robby Starbuck:

I endorsed @robbystarbuck months ago and I stand by my endorsement. He is the best candidate in the country right now. The MAGA movement needs him in Congress! — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 26, 2022

Nope. Trump has this completely wrong. @robbystarbuck is the correct pick for Tennessee’s 5th district and Tennesseans have his back. https://t.co/pIWXYyYanb — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 26, 2022

Me too. @robbystarbuck is one of the top voices in the movement. He is a critical to take the Trump Republicans and America First movement to the next level. I fully support him. — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) January 26, 2022

.@robbystarbuck has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2022

I don’t understand how a loyal American First guy who has been busting his ass in Tennessee for nearly a year is getting passed over for someone who hasn’t.@robbystarbuck has done the work. @MorganOrtagus is welcome to contribute in other ways. Wtf? https://t.co/CI5rmKEvrv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2022

Why are so many Democrats retiring from Congress? Because they have no leadership, accomplishments, or forwarding thinking ideas. Check GOP candidate @robbystarbuck 's positive plan to rally the country.https://t.co/VDpHHW2g4p — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 26, 2022

This one could get a little ugly. Stay tuned. . .

***

Recommended Twitchy Video