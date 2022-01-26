Donald Trump endorsed former State Department spox Morgan Ortagus in Tennessee’s 5th congressional district as she reportedly explores a run for Congress:

Ortagus does have her supporters. Katie Pavlich related this story during a trip to German where Ortagus “destroyed” a British Member of Parliament who was trashing the former president and Melania and “made sure he never got a meeting w/ anyone”:

And according to Jake Sherman, she has the backing of GOP leadership:

But not everyone is happy with Trump’s pre-primary endorsement. . .

This video is flying around where Ortagus, then a Jeb Bush supporter, said she didn’t know if she could support Trump or not:

And many of the former president’s biggest supporters are throwing their weight behind Robby Starbuck:

This one could get a little ugly. Stay tuned. . .

***

