Donald Trump endorsed former State Department spox Morgan Ortagus in Tennessee’s 5th congressional district as she reportedly explores a run for Congress:
Thank you, President Trump! It was an honor working for the #AmericaFirst agenda in your administration. Like you, I’ll always fight for American greatness. pic.twitter.com/n4BGP71mWs
— Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) January 26, 2022
Ortagus does have her supporters. Katie Pavlich related this story during a trip to German where Ortagus “destroyed” a British Member of Parliament who was trashing the former president and Melania and “made sure he never got a meeting w/ anyone”:
I was at a conference in Germany w/ @MorganOrtagus once when a very pathetic/thirsty/dishonest British MP sat down & immediately started trashing Trump & Melania (!). She destroyed him & made sure he never got a meeting w/ anyone. Just one story. She’s earned the endorsement. pic.twitter.com/JMgA8KOi3p
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 26, 2022
And according to Jake Sherman, she has the backing of GOP leadership:
NEW: Trump says he would endorse @MorganOrtagus for Congress in @repjimcooper’s Nashville seat. Ortagus, of course, is former Pompeo spox. navy vet
I've checked in w GOP ldrshp, which seems very happy about Ortagus running. @WardBaker – is involved in this campaign. pic.twitter.com/wfp9VLWwSO
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 26, 2022
But not everyone is happy with Trump’s pre-primary endorsement. . .
This video is flying around where Ortagus, then a Jeb Bush supporter, said she didn’t know if she could support Trump or not:
This is completely backwards and unacceptable.
Y’all are choosing Morgan Ortagus a carpetbagging, neocon, Jeb Bush acolyte, deep state insider over a real grassroots outsider like @robbystarbuck and you know it.
Trump’s inner circle is actively damaging the country. https://t.co/tpTFAEImsR pic.twitter.com/jQeMGjxY0A
— Daniel Bostic (@debostic) January 26, 2022
And many of the former president’s biggest supporters are throwing their weight behind Robby Starbuck:
I endorsed @robbystarbuck months ago and I stand by my endorsement.
He is the best candidate in the country right now.
The MAGA movement needs him in Congress!
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 26, 2022
I’m with @robbystarbuck
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 26, 2022
Nope. Trump has this completely wrong. @robbystarbuck is the correct pick for Tennessee’s 5th district and Tennesseans have his back. https://t.co/pIWXYyYanb
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 26, 2022
Me too. @robbystarbuck is one of the top voices in the movement. He is a critical to take the Trump Republicans and America First movement to the next level. I fully support him.
— Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) January 26, 2022
I’m for @robbystarbuck in #TN05! #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸
— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 26, 2022
.@robbystarbuck has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2022
I don’t understand how a loyal American First guy who has been busting his ass in Tennessee for nearly a year is getting passed over for someone who hasn’t.@robbystarbuck has done the work. @MorganOrtagus is welcome to contribute in other ways. Wtf? https://t.co/CI5rmKEvrv
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2022
Why are so many Democrats retiring from Congress? Because they have no leadership, accomplishments, or forwarding thinking ideas. Check GOP candidate @robbystarbuck 's positive plan to rally the country.https://t.co/VDpHHW2g4p
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 26, 2022
This one could get a little ugly. Stay tuned. . .
