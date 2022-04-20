The Tennessee GOP voted last night to remove three candidates off of the upcoming primary ballot for the state’s 5th congressional district, including Trump-endorsed Morgan Ortagus as well as Robby Starbuck, a favorite among many in the pro-MAGA crowd who weren’t happy with the Ortagus pick by the former president:

BREAKING: Tennessee GOP votes to remove Trump-backed Morgan Ortagus, in addition to Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee, from the Tenn 5 primary ballot In a statement, Ortagus says she's "deeply disappointed" and her team is "evaluating the options before us."https://t.co/va6HXphouF — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 20, 2022

There were warnings this could happen:

The episode is the culmination of a months long effort by some state and local Republicans to remove Ortagus from the ballot. Covered this last monthhttps://t.co/yVW146o2u1 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 20, 2022

Starbuck hinted about this outcome as well:

The critical vote to keep me on the ballot happens tonight. Many have asked me how they can help. Pray. Pray that our country is still one where we let our voters decide elections. Thank you for the support & love. We’re ready for anything. God’s plans are perfect. I trust him. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 19, 2022

Apparently, these three didn’t meet state qualifications to get on the ballot:

Trump’s endorsed candidate in TN-5, @MorganOrtagus, and @robbystarbuck were just kicked off the primary ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party. Their GOP credentials were challenged because they haven’t voted in three recent primaries there. https://t.co/7CYETfDLuN — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 20, 2022

From NBC News:

When Morgan Ortagus announced her bid for a House seat in Tennessee last month, she did so with former President Donald Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” — a surefire way for a GOP candidate to quickly become competitive in a crowded field. But it’s what she doesn’t have that may prevent her from even qualifying for the primary ballot: a track record in the state. Ortagus, a former Trump State Department spokesperson, moved to Tennessee only last year. That, coupled with a feeling among some in the GOP that Trump’s endorsement essentially served as an anointment, has irked some state and local Republicans enough to mount a significant challenge to her candidacy — and the backlash may soon come to a head as the April 7 deadline to qualify nears. Legislation that would require congressional candidates to live in the state for three years to qualify for primary ballots sailed through the state Senate, while insiders familiar with the process also said they expect her candidacy to soon be challenged before the state GOP’s executive committee.

It seems like this should have been addressed before these candidates became national names:

"#Ortagus registered to vote in Tennessee in November of 2021 and has never voted in a Tennessee election. Until April 19, #Starbuck had not voted in a single GOP primary in the state of TN. Baxter Lee voted in the Democrat presidential preference primary." @TheTNStar #TN05 — Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) April 20, 2022

Here’s who left on the ballot via the Tennessean:

With the three removals, Nashville lawyer and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead, former House Speaker Beth Harwell and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles are among the most prominent candidates.

Or not. Starbuck told the pater “The fight has only just begun” and “We can’t let RNO’s destroy our party”:

