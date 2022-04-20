Less than 48 hours after the Washington Post ran Taylor Lorenz’s appalling hit piece on the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok, we’re still dealing with the fallout.

As we told you earlier, thanks to WaPo and Lorenz’s efforts — as well as the efforts of all the brave firefighters and guardians of truth spreading the virus as far as they can — a Los Angeles woman with the same name as the woman who runs Libs of Tik Tok is currently receiving vile and violent death threats. If anything happens to her, Taylor Lorenz will just tell you that she’s just collateral damage. Well, actually, she’ll tell you to be more discerning and make sure you’re threatening the right person.

Just want to make clear that this Chaya Raichik on IG is NOT the Chaya behind Libs of TikTok! Chaya Musha is a common name, that’s why I worked so hard to confirm that I reported on the correct one. The Chaya behind Libs of TikTok does not have a personal IG or LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/tonK2PXAS3 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 20, 2022

Narrator: Taylor Lorenz is not actually sorry that she has now exposed two innocent women to homicidal SJWs. This is all working out exactly as planned.

Taylor wants to make it abundantly clear to critics that this is just the sort of thing that comes with the territory when you give insane leftists their own rope with which to hang themselves. Never mind that not so long ago, Taylor Lorenz was weeping openly about being targeted with mean tweets by people who are sick and tired of her business model of using her substantial media platforms to harass and endanger people who don’t support narratives she likes.

Taylor Lorenz most definitely has a brand, and she’s determined to stick to it, no matter what it says about her character — or lack thereof. And it’s important to recognize the awfulness that her media defenders are enabling.

Ben Shapiro spent a few moments today focusing on some of the highlights — or, rather, lowlights — of Lorenz’s hit piece on Libs of Tik Tok:

The Taylor Lorenz article is so wildly dishonest. She mischaracterizes nearly everything deliberately. A few examples will suffice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

She says that LibsOfTikTok posted "video of a woman teaching sex education to children in Kentucky." She does not quote the video. Probably because that video featured a woman talking about "sexy summer camp" for children and toddlers masturbating. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

Think it was just an oversight on Taylor Lorenz’s part? Not a chance.

She says that Chaya Raichik "minimized covid." Here is the actual tweet she links to, which doesn't minimize covid, it mocks the Left for selectively minimizing covid: pic.twitter.com/82b3NfgDaL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

It’s almost as if Taylor Lorenz has a pattern of willful deception and dishonesty.

She accuses Chaya Raichik of using "QAnon-related language." She provides no evidence of such language. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

No evidence? Well, then, guess it’s up to us to look for the evidence ourselves.

Fortunately, Christina Pushaw saved us the trouble:

What Taylor Lorenz called “Q anon” was an article Chaya shared about a sting operation by @PolkCoSheriff that caught almost 200 child predators. The sheriff is a hero for keeping kids safe, and any journalist who dismisses the reality of child sexual exploitation as “Q” is trash. https://t.co/YsJ5wpitCj — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

So, for those keeping score at home, Taylor Lorenz offered up no evidence to support her thesis that Libs of Tik Tok is dangerous and evil. She did, however, make up for the glaring lack of evidence with an abundance of trash.

In other words, Taylor Lorenz is a garbage journalismer, her newspaper editors are garbage for publishing her, and it's a joke that so many are defending her garbage work. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

The media landfill runneth over.

