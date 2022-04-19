Thanks to the efforts of the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz — along with some major assists from the likes of Media Matters and the ACLU — the whole world now knows that the person behind the very popular Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account is none other than a shifty Orthodox Jewish woman. But according to WaPo’s Megan McArdle, Libs of Tik Tok’s mastermind doesn’t really have to worry about the repercussions of being outed, because she’s, you know, an Orthodox Jewish woman.

That’s why it’s totally fine for Newsweek to follow up on Lorenz’s hit piece with a hit piece of their own that should help raise awareness about the woman in case anyone out there missed Lorenz’s stellar work.

For the record, the gal responsible for that Newsweek article is also responsible for this one:

So that’s what we’re dealing with when we’re dealing with Giulia Carbonaro.

Giulia herself has taken some steps to withhold information about herself from others:

Giulia wouldn’t want anyone harassing her or anything.

But what fun would that be? Unleashing potential psychopaths on an Orthodox Jewish woman who curated public left-wing content and posted it on Twitter is just journalism. Antifascist journalism:

Sick. These people are sick. Newsweek is sick. Taylor Lorenz is sick. The Washington Post is sick. Journalists are sick. Vindictive liberals are sick.

Burning trash.

And outlets like Newsweek who are enabling these fascists are effectively fascists themselves.

Don’t forget who in the media have supported and participated in this systematic intimidation campaign against private citizens who threaten liberal and leftist narratives. Remember their names. Every last one of them.

Tags: antifascistsdoxxingGiulia CarbonaroLibs of Tik TokNewsweekTaylor Lorenz

