The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz wanted a lot of attention for her article exposing the woman behind the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account. Well, mission accomplished, Taylor! Both Lorenz and the Washington Post are white-hot topics of conversation today. And if you live by the philosophy that “any publicity is good publicity,” Lorenz and WaPo are livin’ large.

We just hope that somewhere during the course of their celebrations and self-congratulations, they’ll be able to find even just a few minutes to thank the shamelessly partisan left-wing outfits without whose help this Pulitzer-worthy journalistic endeavor would not have been possible.

What's remarkable is that the Taylor Lorenz piece doesn't even begin to grapple with the radical content @libsoftiktok is highlighting. The article's latent is premise is that it's bigotry and then only relies on brazenly left ideological sources to confirm that perception. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 19, 2022

Media Matters and the ACLU are the “brazenly left ideological sources” who made the greatest contributions to Taylor Lorenz’s piece.

To give you an idea of how openly ideological this WaPo story is, Taylor Lorenz quotes the “LGBTQ program director for Media Matters” and a “media strategist for the ACLU” twice each in this piece. https://t.co/ZmHFh4TNy9 pic.twitter.com/j0EjfM55fw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2022

Media Matters and the ACLU are Taylor Lorenz’s sources for the article. “Openly ideological” doesn’t even begin to describe the nature of this.

Her primary source is Media Matters Pretty clear this is a partisan hit job pic.twitter.com/vkgKCGZtlR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2022

The most nakedly partisan of partisan hit jobs.

What an insane quote https://t.co/AhlaxRxuYZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 19, 2022

From an insane and toxic entity obsessed with destroying — at any cost — anyone who threatens to expose the Left’s dirty deeds.

Media Matters have been trying to get @libsoftiktok banned for a weeks. Probably gave the story to Lorenz or inspired some lib researcher to get dig up the info for her. It's how mainstream media news is made today. Woke radicals laundering activism through dumb journos pic.twitter.com/GbIuawOHeT — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz never should have done this story in the first place. But she did it. And the fact that she did it by effectively turning the Washington Post into a bullhorn for notorious hard-Left thugs is just the cherry on top of this whole sh*t sundae.

The account has a following larger than DC's population. Their clips are fodder for plenty of debates. Newsworthy? Sure. But the WaPo report just unmasked a public enemy for the left while pushing a Media Matters narrative. All the President's Men, it was not. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 19, 2022

The whole spectacle was and will always be a sickening one.

The thing about the story itself is that apart from the identity-reveal, it's mostly just Media Matters talking points denuded of the cultural-political context that's made the account successful in a way it wouldn't have been say, in 2016:https://t.co/QFhj0QmoSp — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) April 19, 2022

It is a good example of how a distinctive old-media format – the straight news voice punctuated by expert opinion – survives in our time as a shell for agenda-driven writing that makes no effort at evenhandedness. Could be assigned in J-Schools! — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) April 19, 2022

If Taylor Lorenz is the type of “journalist” being trained by today’s J-schools, then we need to burn the J-school system down and start all over again.

