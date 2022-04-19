Some of you weirdos out there seem pretty concerned for the welfare of the woman behind the popular Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account. But there’s really no need to be worried about her! Because, as Taylor Lorenz’s Washington Post colleague Megan McArdle points out, the woman is an Orthodox Jew:

Interestingly, LibsofTikTok appears to be Orthodox, and to work at a realty that caters to the Orthodox, so I'm guessing the fallout of having her name revealed is going to be pretty minimal. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 19, 2022

She’s just an Orthodox Jew. And you know how those Orthodox Jews are.

We went ahead and grabbed that screenshot, just in case Megan comes to her senses and deletes the tweet. But it’s important to note that at this point, it’s too late for Megan to walk this back. It’s out there, for all the world to see. And we’re going to do what we can to make sure all the world sees it. People need to know what casual antisemitism looks like.

Because that’s exactly what Megan’s tweet is.

“we figured out who keeps embarassing us. she’s a jew who lives in brooklyn. here’s her business address.” public interest served! — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 19, 2022

As I was saying … pic.twitter.com/Styq5nlQCK — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 19, 2022

What was the purpose of Taylor Lorenz highlighting Libs of Tik Tok’s Orthodox Judaism if not to add fuel to antisemitic flames? And what is the purpose of Megan McArdle’s tweet if not to downplay the effort?

Remember when Megan McArdle wasn’t a kneejerk defender of journalistic malpractice and garbage people? We do. But with each passing day, it gets more and more difficult.

This shouldn't ever be a standard. The person who threatened to dox me in 2019 said that by his estimation, it wouldn't hurt my professional life and so he felt comfortable doing it. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 19, 2022

Megan would probably have said that Blum was asking for it anyway.

Except the death threats, sure. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2022

"She's an Orthodox Jew, therefore it's ok to publish information that endangers her & her family" – Washington Post reporter. The same Washington Post that ignores the fact that Jews are victims of 50%+ of all hate crimes in New York City, the overwhelming majority against us. https://t.co/ciwNOzs9Fe — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) April 19, 2022

have you not seen the MASSIVE spike in crimes against Jewish people?

are you that out of touch with reality Megan? https://t.co/15hob3rAuf — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) April 19, 2022

Give Megan some credit: we believe that she’s well aware of the increase in antisemitic crimes over the past several years. We just also believe that she doesn’t care.

