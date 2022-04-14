Man. We really thought we’d hit the hot take jackpot with this tweet from journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis:

Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) April 14, 2022

But we may have gotten a little bit ahead of ourselves. We didn’t count on “Award-Winning Multimedia Journalist” David Leavitt to show up with this absolute gem:

If Elon Musk successfully purchases Twitter, it could result in World War 3 and the destruction of our planet. — David Leavitt 🔜 PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 14, 2022

We need to preserve that for posterity.

Hide yo’ kids! Hide yo’ wife!

It’s just so beautiful. And it’s got everything! David Leavitt is basically saying to Jeff Jarvis, “I’ll see your Nazis and raise you a World War 3 and Armageddon!”

Here it is! The "if Elon buys Twitter people will die" take! I can't stop laughing. https://t.co/4cqpfYDtLY — Duchess of Peeps (@AnnaDsays) April 14, 2022

Yaaaaaaaas.

How do you tweet this with a straight face? https://t.co/J625r4TmbH — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 14, 2022

It’s possible to tweet it with a straight face … you just have to be demented enough to think you’re being serious.

Well, given that David Leavitt himself is rather infamously an unintentional joke, we highly doubt that he was joking here.

This is the guy who threw a hissy fit in target over having to pay for an electric toothbrush, right? https://t.co/JvzxfVC6xv — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 14, 2022

That’s the one! Target Toothbrush Guy rides again!

It'll be worse than that toothbrush thing. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 14, 2022

And by “worse,” you of course mean “even better.”

straightforward from here — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Right over the cliff.

Poor David is way out of his depth. He should save himself from further embarrassment and just stick with what he knows.

Don't you have some retail employees to harass? https://t.co/gAnbYHNYBP — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 14, 2022

We’re sure he can find some in no time.

***

