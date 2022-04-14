Man. We really thought we’d hit the hot take jackpot with this tweet from journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis:

But we may have gotten a little bit ahead of ourselves. We didn’t count on “Award-Winning Multimedia Journalist” David Leavitt to show up with this absolute gem:

We need to preserve that for posterity.

Hide yo’ kids! Hide yo’ wife!

It’s just so beautiful. And it’s got everything! David Leavitt is basically saying to Jeff Jarvis, “I’ll see your Nazis and raise you a World War 3 and Armageddon!”

Yaaaaaaaas.

It’s possible to tweet it with a straight face … you just have to be demented enough to think you’re being serious.

Well, given that David Leavitt himself is rather infamously an unintentional joke, we highly doubt that he was joking here.

That’s the one! Target Toothbrush Guy rides again!

And by “worse,” you of course mean “even better.”

Right over the cliff.

Poor David is way out of his depth. He should save himself from further embarrassment and just stick with what he knows.

We’re sure he can find some in no time.

