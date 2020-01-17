Blue-check journo David Leavitt called the police after a Target manager wouldn’t give him the price he wanted for an electric toothbrush:

This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

They’re disobeying the law, he says:

I just had to call the police because @target Refused to sell me the toothbrush — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

At least he didn’t call 911:

I did not call 911. I called the business number for the police and told them it was not an emergency and they could take their time and explained the situation. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Now for the really awful part. . . He was trying to buy the electric toothbrush for a penny:

The police verified @target displayed the price of toothbrush for $0.01 The store manager Tori refused to sell me the toothbrush for displayed price. The police said I need to sue them and that they are making me a verified report take to court @BBBConnection @AskTarget — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

We’re so sorry this is happening to you:

No I can’t believe I had to actually call the police because the manager wouldn’t honor the price. I’m shaking still. The police officer verified the price tag and told me I could take them to court and that she’d be a witness — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Oh, please, take this to court:

Corporations like @target are not above the law. The police officer told me they’d testify that they saw the price and that the manager wouldn’t sell me the item for the price listed. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

***