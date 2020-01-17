Blue-check journo David Leavitt called the police after a Target manager wouldn’t give him the price he wanted for an electric toothbrush:

They’re disobeying the law, he says:

Trending

At least he didn’t call 911:

Now for the really awful part. . . He was trying to buy the electric toothbrush for a penny:

We’re so sorry this is happening to you:

Oh, please, take this to court:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: