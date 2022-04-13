Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter found themselves in the extremely uncomfortable position of having to explain why the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s super shady finances might look really bad at first but are ultimately nothing to be concerned about. That $6 million mansion they purchased was just a Fellowship and Creator House Centering Joy! Nothing to raise any red flags about, no sirree!

In fact, we should all just stop worrying about what Black Lives Matter is doing with the money they rake in, because it’s rude to ask questions. Actually, it’s not just rude; it’s downright triggering and unsafe!

Black Lives Matter cofounder — and very well-to-do activist — Patrisse Cullors recently explained why federal charity transparency laws are so dangerous for organizations like Black Lives Matter, who just want to do good and charitable things:

NEW: Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said she gets triggered when she hears about federal charity transparency laws. She also said charity transparency laws are "deeply unsafe." Clips in 🧵below 👇 https://t.co/NFrLtEt2fc — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 13, 2022

Cullors: "It is such a trip now to hear the term '[IRS Form] 990.' I'm, like, ugh. It's, like, triggering." pic.twitter.com/AjIPt9breD — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 13, 2022

We can certainly see why Patrisse would be so triggered by a form requiring financial disclosures. People might be really angry with her if they found out how she and Black Lives Matter have been using donors’ money.

Cullors: "This doesn't seem safe for us, this 990 structure — this nonprofit system structure. This is, like, deeply unsafe. This is being literally weaponized against us, against the people we work with." pic.twitter.com/xQnCY4S2pw — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 13, 2022

“Deeply unsafe.” “Literally weaponized.” Poor Patrisse must be terrified to even get out of bed in the morning, knowing that she’s expected to put her life at risk by proving that her charitable work is legit.

The “people she works with”? Century 21 & Keller Williams? — thats_so_smith (@Thats_So_Smith) April 13, 2022

Maybe Sotheby’s, too. They’ve got a real estate division, don’t they?

Cullors also said she's been approached by countless activists who are worried that they too will soon field requests from reporters demanding copies of their 990 financial disclosures, which charities are required by law to disclose to the public upon request. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 13, 2022

Oh, the humanity!

So admit it is a for profit business, file the correct forms and pay your taxes — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunloper) April 13, 2022

And let people think she’s been a grifter all this time? Never! She mustn’t let the racists win.

Filing tax returns is literally racist violence https://t.co/Tym6U6y148 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 13, 2022

Thank God Patrisse Cullors is as stunning and brave as she is. A lesser woman would would worry about how this makes her look even worse than she already looked.

