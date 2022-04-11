We don’t hear as much from the fine folks at Black Lives Matter as we used to, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy little bees!

Over the weekend, we told you about HuffPost’s scoop on Black Lives Matter’s recent purchase of $6 million mansion — with all that money coming from donations. But it appears that New York Magazine actually beat HuffPost to the punch:

More from Sean Kevin Campbell’s piece:

On March 30, I asked the organization questions about the house, which is known internally as “Campus.” Afterward, leaders circulated an internal strategy memo with possible responses, ranging from “Can we kill the story?” to “Our angle — needs to be to deflate ownership of the property.” The memo includes bullet points explaining that “Campus is part of cultural arm of the org — potentially as an ‘influencer house,’ where abolition+ based content is produced by artists & creatives.” Another bullet is headed “Accounting/990 modifications” and reads in part: “need to first make sure it’s legally okay to use as we plan to use it.” The memo also describes the property as a “safehouse” for leaders whose safety has been threatened. The two notions — that the house is simultaneously a confidential refuge and a place for broadcasting to the widest possible audience — are somewhat in tension. The memo notes: “Holes in security story: Use in public YT videos.”

In an emailed statement on April 1, Shalomyah Bowers, a BLMGNF board member, said that the organization bought Campus “with the intention for it to serve as housing and studio space for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship.” The fellowship, which “provides recording resources and dedicated space for Black creatives to launch content online and in real life focused on abolition, healing justice, urban agriculture and food justice, pop culture, activism, and politics,” was announced the following morning.

Bowers also said in the statement that BLMGNF had “always planned” to disclose the house in legal filings this May, that it does not serve as anyone’s personal residence, and that purchasing property via private LLCs is customary in real estate as a way of protecting assets from litigation and liability. The statement did not address why, if the house was primarily intended to be a creative space, relatively little content has been produced there over the course of 17 months.

Well, needless to say, Black Lives Matter has a bit of a mess on their hands. So they’ve dispensed their cleanup crew on Twitter to reassure all their supporters that they take these allegations very, very seriously.

Here’s the editor’s note that NewsOne appended to their April 1 piece about the “Black Joy Creators” Fellowship and Creator House:

Awkward.

More from Black Lives Matter’s Twitter feed:

Hilarious.

It would seem that, according to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, what radical philanthropy looks like for Black people is lining BLM leadership’s own pockets. That certainly is a radical approach to philanthropy!

Oh, they’d better find a way to rebuild trust. Because those Creator’s Lamborghinis aren’t gonna pay for themselves!

This is a very bold strategy from Black Lives Matter. Let’s see if it pays off for them!

