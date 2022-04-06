It’s been said that the only constant thing in life is change. And it’s fair to say that that’s true.

But we’d like to add one more thing: Joy Reid being a terrible garbage person. Because no matter what happens, no matter what else happens, Joy Reid will constantly be a terrible garbage person. She literally can’t help but dial everything up to eleventy. Remember this gem from just a few weeks ago?

Bottom line: DeSantis is building his 2024 campaign on a Trump-on-steroids menu of pro-COVID, anti-LGBT, anti-Black, anti-teacher, control-the-women, undiluted fascism. The far right loves it and Florida Republicans are too scared of him to get in the way. https://t.co/oKgjFohfvO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2022

Ron DeSantis hasn’t demonstrated himself to be any of those things, but Joy Reid isn’t the type of gal to get hung up on the details; she’s the type of gal to find a way to lean even harder into the unhinged partisan nastiness.

Hence, this:

MSNBC's Joy Reid calls Republicans the 'pro-rape, pro child marriage party'https://t.co/8mvSi2B5bq — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022

Plenty more where that came from. Behold:

The greatest, and sickest irony of the @GOP's new political strategy is that they are appealing to the most prurient fears of white Christian parents, while passing bills and maintaining alliances that normalize child brides and rape as a legitimate means of procreation. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

If Democrats were anything like Republicans, they'd long ago have begun calling them the pro-rape, pro child marriage party and accusing them of forcing women to be child-birthing slaves of the state, while banning the teaching of what slavery is to keep the chattel docile. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

I genuinely fear that before long, America will look a lot more like Russia or Hungary or even Afghanistan than any one of y'all can imagine. Because Republicans are aggressive in their pursuit of social and political control, while just about everyone else is pretty disengaged. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

And speaking of being disengaged, how ’bout that Joy Reid, huh? She’s been disengaged from reality for years. And she shows no signs of wanting to re-engage in the near or distant future.

It's Putinite fascism mixed with Talibanism. And it's what they hope to impose on us: unbreakable rule by far right Christian ideologues, coal & oil polluters, heeled corporations & the super rich. With all rights hoarded by white Christian men & everyone else under firm control. pic.twitter.com/Jtwcsio9Gm — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

Fascist America is not gonna be a great place to live, folks, at least not for women and people of color. It can still be prevented, but y'all have got to wake up. And yeah, Democrats are largely uninspiring and terrible fighters. But they're all that stands between us and them. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

We’ll grant you that Democrats are largely uninspiring and terrible fighters, Joy. Because that’s true. But that’s the best we can do for you, dear. Bless your heart.

Democrats are in super minorities in these state legislatures where this stuff is passing precisely because their younger, multiracial base largely sits out midterm and state elections while Republicans, who are overwhelmingly white, rural and far right Christian vote every time. https://t.co/yLR9V7355C — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

Republicans vote like al-Qaida fights: with a patient, long-term goal of seizing power and forcing the libertine culture to heel under the boot; no matter how many elections it takes. Many Democrats get frustrated after every setback and give up on voting without much of a fight. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

That’s why those anti-voting laws work. They’re designed to frustrate voters out of even trying to participate. And the constant bizarre propaganda from the Republican right serves the same purpose: convincing people that there’s no point to politics. It’s all memes and theater. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 6, 2022

“Memes and Theater” should be the name of Joy Reid’s show next time MSNBC promotes her. It’s perfect!

Seriously, don’t be surprised if she gets promoted again.

***

Related:

Joy Reid declares that Florida under iron-fisted fascist Ron DeSantis ‘is basically Gilead with palm trees and bikinis’

Recommended Twitchy Video