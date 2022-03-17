According to a recent report by NBC News’ Marc Caputo, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis “wants a court fight aimed at provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act and Florida’s constitution, sources said, as he runs for re-election and eyes 2024.” To Joy Reid, that’s all just further proof that Ron DeSantis is a flaming racist, among other things:

Bottom line: DeSantis is building his 2024 campaign on a Trump-on-steroids menu of pro-COVID, anti-LGBT, anti-Black, anti-teacher, control-the-women, undiluted fascism. The far right loves it and Florida Republicans are too scared of him to get in the way. https://t.co/oKgjFohfvO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2022

Leaving aside the fact that Ron DeSantis hasn’t indicated that he is any of the things Joy listed, we’re not sure why being anti-LGBT would be a problem for a notorious homophobe like her. Unless, of course, you actually believe that time-traveling hackers were responsible for all the homophobic content on her blog.

But we digress.

America: we’ve been down this road before. Don’t sleep on these upcoming elections and let the far right, right wing media and the Electoral College put this American Viktor Orban in the White House. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2022

Florida at this point is basically Gilead with palm trees and bikinis. Wake up, people. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2022

And yes, as pointed out by several commenters, Republicans aren’t all afraid of DeSantis. Many or most clearly agree wholeheartedly with him and with what he wants to turn the “Free To Do What DeSantis Says” State of Florida, and then the rest of America, into. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2022

Good stuff, Joy. But if we may circle back to this particular tweet in the series:

For those of you not in the know, “Gilead” is the setting for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And as far as we’re aware, the handmaids weren’t lounging on beaches in bikinis.

Absolutely and so scary. I watched that series — Carol Korineck 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JoCaPaLe) March 14, 2022

Oh, you watched it? In that case, you know how insane Joy sounds.

Christ sake. Get a new book. — 𝓶𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓸 (@MajorMisato) March 14, 2022

I don't think she's read the book. pic.twitter.com/wTPdvY6mIs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2022

To be fair, we can’t really be sure that she’s ever read any book.

The bikinis could turn in to red robes at any time — Vickie Benjamin (@vickierb1969) March 14, 2022

Watch out, Spring Breakers!

That’s perfect.

Yeah that’s why all the Dems vacation here. FOH. — EJ Junior (@BuzzsawEJ) March 14, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves it down there!

Anyone who agrees with this sentiment has clearly been privileged enough to never have lived in an actual fascist state. But, hey, whatever boosts those engagement numbers amirite? — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) March 14, 2022

Maybe you should take a vacation in Florida, Joy. Go lie out on the beach in your bikini and relax.

