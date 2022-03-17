According to a recent report by NBC News’ Marc Caputo, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis “wants a court fight aimed at provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act and Florida’s constitution, sources said, as he runs for re-election and eyes 2024.” To Joy Reid, that’s all just further proof that Ron DeSantis is a flaming racist, among other things:

Leaving aside the fact that Ron DeSantis hasn’t indicated that he is any of the things Joy listed, we’re not sure why being anti-LGBT would be a problem for a notorious homophobe like her. Unless, of course, you actually believe that time-traveling hackers were responsible for all the homophobic content on her blog.

But we digress.

Good stuff, Joy. But if we may circle back to this particular tweet in the series:

For those of you not in the know, “Gilead” is the setting for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And as far as we’re aware, the handmaids weren’t lounging on beaches in bikinis.

Oh, you watched it? In that case, you know how insane Joy sounds.

To be fair, we can’t really be sure that she’s ever read any book.

Watch out, Spring Breakers!

That’s perfect.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves it down there!

Maybe you should take a vacation in Florida, Joy. Go lie out on the beach in your bikini and relax.

Tags: bikinisFloridaGileadjoy reidpalm treesRon DeSantisThe Handmaid's Tale

