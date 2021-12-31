On Friday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had heard enough from people zinging her vacation in the mandate-free “DeathSantis” Covid hellscape of Florida and fired back accordingly with a swipe at the state’s governor:

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later shared a bit of information that should make AOC just pack up and head back to the state from which she’s a representative:

Yes, embarrassing even for her, not to mention many others:

Another banner day for DeSantis haters.

She’ll probably come up with something.

