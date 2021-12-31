On Friday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had heard enough from people zinging her vacation in the mandate-free “DeathSantis” Covid hellscape of Florida and fired back accordingly with a swipe at the state’s governor:

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later shared a bit of information that should make AOC just pack up and head back to the state from which she’s a representative:

Yes, embarrassing even for her, not to mention many others:

It seems like DeSantis' comms team rope-a-doped a lot of too eager political opponents here. https://t.co/k0nixdsAc2 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 31, 2021

AOC tries to dunk on a man for taking his wife to get treatment for her cancer pic.twitter.com/nC8VNSBIPC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2021

Another banner day for DeSantis haters.

Mocking a governor while vacationing in his state — and ‘ore importantly —- also while he’s attending to his wife currently receiving cancer treatments is really some look. What is wrong with people? And this is an elected official, no less. https://t.co/cMR2rPmjpn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 31, 2021

Wasn't Pete Buttigieg missing for like 4 months, and NO ONE on the Left said a thing, during major supply interruptions…? https://t.co/3G6PvQGmVB — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 1, 2022

Bet @AOC is regretting this now. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 31, 2021

He was with his wife as she got cancer treatments. Now you'll explain to us why he shouldn't have done that. https://t.co/uTnTf4aiyR — 👶🏻jimtreacher.substack.com👴🏻 (@jtLOL) December 31, 2021

She’ll probably come up with something.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video