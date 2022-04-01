While Joe Biden’s economy has been booming all over the place, here are some developments that some of you may have missed:

CBS: Americans face “sticker shock” as yet another inflation indicator shows prices rising at the fastest rate in 40 years under Biden. pic.twitter.com/1tNOmCn306 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Huh. OK, well, at least job creation is still humming along nicely:

FOX BUSINESS: March jobs report is "weaker than expected." 60,000 fewer jobs were created than expected. pic.twitter.com/nHh5RQsVRn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman: “short of where we want to be on jobs … this report is not consistent with where the Fed wants to be, where we should be, in terms of [inflation]” pic.twitter.com/XSw002hMDl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Huh. OK, well, at least the people who need to work to survive are making enough money to get through difficult times:

CNBC’s Santelli says inflation is hitting retirees right in the wallet and notes that wages are being wiped out by Bidenflation pic.twitter.com/mDMzax49tu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

"Wages going up but slower than inflation is making workers POORER," says the Wall Street Journal's James Freeman. pic.twitter.com/BWr6HF7Lh6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Huh. OK, well … the economy under President Joe Biden is a little terrible. It’s still good! It’s still good!

Americans struggling with the #BidenGasHike tell CBS, “I used to go where I wanted…now I go where I have to” pic.twitter.com/DF0dVBA9RO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

CNN: #Bidenflation is creating “big challenge[s] for people from gas prices and rising prices for everyday goods” pic.twitter.com/id2n1QuUTK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

The biggest challenges are for people who don’t have much disposable income.

CNN’s Romans: “Lowest income Americans feeling inflation more than the rest” pic.twitter.com/ule7G4HbHB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Sounds kind of — what’s the word we’re looking for? — regressive.

Because it is regressive.

Even CNN is forced to admit that inflation is hitting the lowest income Americans the hardest. pic.twitter.com/EnuDl10ads — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2022

In other words, inflation is not just a “high class problem” like Ron Klain wanted us to believe. Something that hits the poorest Americans the hardest is not a high class problem.

Pretty much everything that the Biden administration has ever told us to convince us that our economic situation isn’t as bad as it clearly is has aged poorly. And as that situation deteriorates, it’s growing more and more difficult to ignore. Once the bad news hits CNN, you know it’s really bad.

And yet, instead of taking any responsibility for the colossal mess they’ve created, the Biden administration will instead continue to insist that their policies are working and that we’re just not doing enough to dig ourselves out of our economic grave.

Buy an electric car. https://t.co/SGBYOk9KzF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2022

Surely you can scrape together the money you need!

Just run out and get that $42,000 Tesla 3. Problem solved! https://t.co/jvwuNJ3OMa — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 1, 2022

Hey, you’ll save $80 a month on gas!

Energy Secretary Granholm: If you are struggling to afford gas, buy a $55,000 electric vehicle! pic.twitter.com/14XKsJx8mx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

Just suck it up, peasants.

***

