Anyone hoping that Disney wouldn’t wade into the “Don’t Say Gay” debate was only setting themselves up for disappointment. It didn’t take much pressure at all from purported LGBTQ activists to persuade the children’s entertainment company to speak up and get involved, and of course, CEO Bob Chapek came down on the side of the activists. Because of course he did. God forbid he tell the Woke Mob to go to hell.

Anyway, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law today, much to Nancy Pelosi’s chagrin, and Disney is just as outraged as she is:

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

OK, so, first of all:

Cute trick, Disney. It’s “also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill” because it’s been grossly misrepresented by media, Democratic politicians, and woke leftists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. For the record, it’s also also known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Because that’s what it actually is. Why don’t you call it that?

The bill is about Parental Rights in Education (literally the name) so again, why is a theme park of quasi-furries hell bent on teaching 4-8 year-olds about getting it on without parental consent? Is that the new "family-friendly" Disney? https://t.co/5Kbo243Cnu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2022

It seems fair to ask why Disney is so invested in this.

Why does a children's entertainment company want sexual material in grades K through 3? https://t.co/O084vyb09v — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 28, 2022

Isn’t Disney supposed to be a family friendly company? Why do they want to teach K-3 grade children about sex and gender theory and hide it from parents? https://t.co/jM73jIUpxP — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 28, 2022

Disney’s statement, just like so many other statements from the bill’s critics, purposefully ignores the nature of the bill.

The bill: Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards. https://t.co/wc8Qx5HAgQ — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 28, 2022

That seems pretty reasonable, Disney. Don’t teach young kids about sexuality or gender identity in the classroom without their parents’ consent.

Disney’s outrage is noted. It is, however, not worth a damn. Because at the end of the day, Disney hearts China.

Meanwhile, the CCP uses literal slave labor in many of its industries…… https://t.co/CcoTD4kRxF — Matt Cover (@MattCover) March 28, 2022

If withholding complicated discussions about sexuality from a bunch of first graders is a violation of their human rights, then what the hell would Disney call China’s Uyghur genocide? Price of doing business?

Recommended Twitchy Video