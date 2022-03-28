It’s official: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Parental Rights in Education bill — labeled by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“DON’T SAY GAY” BILL. Funny that that’s the only way the MSM refer to the bill. But we digress.

More from ABC News:

“I think the last couple years have really revealed to parents that they are being ignored increasingly across our country when it comes to their kids education. We have seen curriculum embedded for very, very young children, classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology. We’ve seen libraries that have clearly inappropriate pornographic materials for very young kids,” DeSantis claimed at the signing.

Critics say that this ban is aimed at ridding classrooms of LGBTQ content and discussion.

They say it will harm LGBTQ youth by shunning representation and inclusion in classrooms, putting the mental health and safety of this group at risk.

Putting mental health and safety of this group is apparently a huge understatement. According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the law will cause untold irreparable harm to 5- to 8-year-old LGBTQ students:

Yes, Nancy. That’s exactly what Florida Republicans have chosen to do by making it more difficult for teachers to discuss gender and sexuality issues with young children.

Oh, we’ll bet Nancy supports students walking out. Democrats love classroom walkouts. Students, teachers, doesn’t matter. As long as kids aren’t learning anything of value, Dems are happy.

Of course it’s not what the bill does. And while Nancy Pelosi is insufferably awful, that doesn’t preclude her from willfully lying about what’s in the bill.

Nancy Pelosi poses a far greater danger to children than the Parental Rights in Education bill does.

