It’s official: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Parental Rights in Education bill — labeled by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

BREAKING: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law. The bill bans lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity in some grades. https://t.co/nxzY5yD5cg pic.twitter.com/Y4FLsasT4G — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

“DON’T SAY GAY” BILL. Funny that that’s the only way the MSM refer to the bill. But we digress.

More from ABC News:

“I think the last couple years have really revealed to parents that they are being ignored increasingly across our country when it comes to their kids education. We have seen curriculum embedded for very, very young children, classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology. We’ve seen libraries that have clearly inappropriate pornographic materials for very young kids,” DeSantis claimed at the signing. … Critics say that this ban is aimed at ridding classrooms of LGBTQ content and discussion. They say it will harm LGBTQ youth by shunning representation and inclusion in classrooms, putting the mental health and safety of this group at risk.

Putting mental health and safety of this group is apparently a huge understatement. According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the law will cause untold irreparable harm to 5- to 8-year-old LGBTQ students:

This cruel legislation is an affront to our Nation’s cherished values and sends a harmful message to our children.

@GovRonDeSantis and Florida Republicans have chosen to needlessly bully, isolate and demean LGBTQ students.https://t.co/tMJ2yyNUTW — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 28, 2022

Yes, Nancy. That’s exactly what Florida Republicans have chosen to do by making it more difficult for teachers to discuss gender and sexuality issues with young children.

I am deeply moved by the thousands of students who have spoken up and walked out to protest this bigoted legislation.@HouseDemocrats proudly stand with them, and we will continue fighting to enact long overdue protections for LGBTQ Americans – starting with the #EqualityAct. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 28, 2022

Oh, we’ll bet Nancy supports students walking out. Democrats love classroom walkouts. Students, teachers, doesn’t matter. As long as kids aren’t learning anything of value, Dems are happy.

Not what the bill does https://t.co/H9E2jxgecc — Sarah (@vapolitico) March 28, 2022

Of course it’s not what the bill does. And while Nancy Pelosi is insufferably awful, that doesn’t preclude her from willfully lying about what’s in the bill.

Not teaching sexual orientation and identity to 7-year olds is harmful, says the Speaker of the House. https://t.co/RWcjFMAqek — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) March 28, 2022

Nancy Pelosi poses a far greater danger to children than the Parental Rights in Education bill does.

You think K-3 kids should be taught about sexuality? I think you’re not one to speak of cherished values and messages to our children — especially with your extreme position on abortion. This is who the Democrat Party is. Get these people out of power. https://t.co/gD20lypnzU — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) March 28, 2022

