Now that the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson have begun, Democrats are making a very big deal about the importance of civility and manners and maturity and conduct becoming of a United States Senator.

The Senate must treat Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with dignity and respect. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 21, 2022

We smeared Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist and ACB as a member of a religious cult but you must treat our nominee with respect by not questioning her record on child sex criminals. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

Senate Republicans have got to do their damnedest to resist the urge to let themselves be ruled by their basest, most primitive instincts and turn the proceedings into an absolute partisan circus.

Boy, what a shame it is that this is even something that needs to be said. Republicans shouldn’t have to be told to behave themselves. But the times have changed, and the times we’re living in at the moment can often tend toward the messy. Politico and MSNBC’s Sam Stein sums it up nicely:

Supreme Court confirmation hearings have basically become venues for airing grievances over past confirmation hearings, nomination processes, or lack thereof. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 21, 2022

He’s not wrong, you know. What he is, though, is unfashionably late to the party. The Democratic Party, to be specific.

Yes. And your party started it. https://t.co/VLAYof44VU — Brodigan (@brodigan) March 21, 2022

You were there, Sam. You saw it with your own eyes, just like the rest of us saw it.

also one of the oldest grievances: gang rape accusations https://t.co/SeV43tlWYH — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 21, 2022

I’m old enough to remember Kavanaugh hearing….. https://t.co/Ge0wX605OQ — 🇺🇦Jodi-ist🇺🇦 (@APLMom) March 21, 2022

Yeah, so are we. And that means we remember the way Senate Democrats debased themselves — as well as the Supreme Court confirmation process — in a shameless display of partisan jackassery. And we remember how the media not only let them get away with it, but actively participated in and encouraged it all.

"Please stop bringing up the fact the party im a donkey for…. smeared the past nominations with lies and unfounded claims, the same lies i helped push as a journalist and reporter" – Sam The Donkey Stein https://t.co/hP4NEDG7Mh — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 21, 2022

And whose f__king fault is that? You douchecanoe. https://t.co/FiScBJIlZ5 — Grandpa Whig (@RandomWhig) March 21, 2022

Don’t complain that you got exactly what you wished for, Sam. Don’t say we didn’t try to warn you.

And FYI, Sam and anyone else who’s clutching their pearls over what’s happening today:

She's literally being asked about her rulings as a judge. https://t.co/DFZTxzGjP8 — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 21, 2022

Seems like Senate Republicans are being pretty civil after all.

